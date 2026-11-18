Orange Marketing Wins Gold | Achievement in AI for Marketing Effectiveness | Stevie Awards 2026

Gold honor recognizes Orange Marketing's measurable AEO results, AI-discovery expertise, and open education for B2B marketers

- Rebecca Gonzalez, CEO, Orange MarketingNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Orange Marketing has won a Gold Stevie Award in the new Achievement in AI for Marketing Effectiveness category at the 23rd Annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.The women-owned HubSpot Diamond Partner earned the honor for its 'Found by AI, Hired by Humans' initiative, which helps B2B and nonprofit organizations improve their visibility and credibility in AI-generated answers from tools including ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.As buyers increasingly ask AI which vendors to trust, Orange Marketing helps brands move beyond traditional SEO into Answer Engine Optimization (AEO): the discipline of earning visibility, credibility, and recommendations inside the AI-generated answers that shape buying decisions. When organic traffic began declining across its client base in 2024, the agency began investigating how AI-mediated discovery was changing search behavior and developed a measurable response.Rather than keeping its AEO findings proprietary, Orange Marketing shared what it learned through published guides, live briefings, and practical resources for B2B marketers. During the award period, the agency hosted and co-hosted four live AEO briefings, published three AI/AEO guides, including its Gold MarCom Award-winning Marketing to AI: Your New Audience, and maintained a weekly blog tracking AI and AEO developments.“When we started, there was no playbook for AEO, just a lot of loud, contradictory advice,” said Monica Cavanagh, who authored the winning entry.“We tested our way through it and wrote down what held up, so other marketers wouldn't have to start from scratch.”The Measurable DifferenceIn keeping with its commitment to sharing what works, Orange Marketing has made its complete award-winning submission publicly available. The full award entry documented results across the agency's client base and its own marketing:. Funnel Clarity achieved a 5x conversion lift (15% from AI vs. 3% organic) in just one month with zero ad spend.. Amberdata sustained organic traffic despite market-wide search declines.. Orange Marketing closed a five-figure engagement sourced entirely from ChatGPT without negotiation.. Results were measured using HubSpot's AI-referral tracking and attribution tools, helping the agency connect AI-driven discovery with website conversions and business opportunities.“We did not want to guess at why organic traffic was slipping,” said Rebecca Gonzalez, CEO of Orange Marketing. "We studied how AI systems select and recommend companies, tested what worked, and measured the results. This award validates what we've been seeing firsthand: AEO isn't just a trend. It's becoming a real source of business."For B2B organizations, the takeaway is clear: appearing in AI-generated answers is no longer just about brand visibility. It can also bring qualified visitors to your website and contribute to revenue.To learn how Orange Marketing helps businesses improve their visibility in AI-generated answers and turn that visibility into measurable results, visit: .About Orange Marketing:A HubSpot Diamond Partner ranked in the top 3% of HubSpot partners in the U.S., with more than 166 five-star reviews, Orange is a WBENC-certified women-owned business. The agency specializes in RevOps, enterprise HubSpot migrations, marketing operations, and answer engine optimization for nonprofits and B2B companies.For more information, visit .

Monica Cavanagh

Orange Marketing

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As AI Rewrites B2B Discovery, Orange Marketing Wins Gold Stevie Award for AI Marketing Effectiveness News Provided By Orange Marketing November 18, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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