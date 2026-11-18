AEOCKY NoriHumid evaporative humidifier in a living room. Image: AEOCKY.

NoriHumid combines a 10-liter tank with humidity control for larger rooms. DoreeHumid is a compact option for bedrooms and home offices.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AEOCKY announced the U.S. launch of NoriHumid and DoreeHumid, two mist-free evaporative humidifiers. NoriHumid pairs a 10-liter water tank with a peak humidification output of 1,800 mL/h.High output without visible mistAt its highest setting, NoriHumid delivers up to 1,800 mL/h to help humidify larger living rooms and shared spaces. Its EvapWeave system pumps water to a wick filter, and a fan draws air through the wet filter, releasing moisture as water vapor without visible mist.Why indoor humidity matters in winterDuring the heating season, low indoor humidity can lead to dry skin, chapped lips, and irritation of the nose and throat. Adding moisture to dry air with a humidifier can help ease that discomfort. Mayo Clinic recommends keeping indoor relative humidity between 30% and 50%.NoriHumid has a built-in humidistat that lets users set a target humidity level. It offers three fan speeds, and Auto Mode adjusts the speed as room conditions change. If condensation appears, users should lower the humidity setting.Users can refill the tank through the top inlet, remove the tank for refilling, or use the included hose with a compatible faucet. Built-in wheels make the unit easier to move on level floors. Dry Mode helps dry the wick filter after use. The filter should be cleaned regularly according to the care instructions.Water and filter careNoriHumid can use clean tap water as directed in the product's care instructions. In an evaporative humidifier, much of the mineral content can stay behind in the wick filter, which helps reduce airborne white dust. Where water quality permits, using tap water can reduce the need to buy distilled water.DoreeHumid for smaller roomsAlongside NoriHumid, AEOCKY launched DoreeHumid, a compact evaporative humidifier designed for bedrooms, home offices, and other smaller spaces. It has a 3-liter water tank, delivers up to 800 mL/h, and offers adjustable humidity settings. Sleep Mode turns off the display, and Dry Mode helps dry the wick filter.U.S. availabilityNoriHumid and DoreeHumid are now available in the United States through Amazon and the AEOCKY online store.Shop NoriHumid and DoreeHumid at AEOCKYShop NoriHumid on Amazon | Shop DoreeHumid on AmazonAbout AEOCKYAEOCKY develops home appliances for everyday indoor comfort, including humidifiers and dehumidifiers.

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AEOCKY Debuts NoriHumid as the U.S. Market's Highest-Output Mist-Free Humidifier With Up to 1,800 mL/h News Provided By AEOCKY November 18, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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