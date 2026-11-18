Together in Purpose Open Call logo

National open call will provide flexible funding to organizations bringing people together, strengthening community connections, and advancing shared goals.

- John Palfrey, President of the MacArthur FoundationCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, together with the Ford Foundation, Freedom Together Foundation, Stand Together, and the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, today announced the launch of“Together in Purpose,” a national open call to identify, celebrate, and support locally rooted collaborations, strengthening community life across the United States and U.S. territories.Managed by Lever for Change, this USD $26 million initiative will provide flexible grants ranging from $500,000 to $1 million for a three-year term to support community-led collaborations. The funding will help organizations build on existing relationships, create more opportunities for people to take action together on shared priorities, and strengthen the trust and connections that help communities thrive.Across the country, local groups come together to create ways for neighbors to connect, work across differences, and address challenges together. Many have spent years building trusted relationships and responding to the needs and aspirations of their communities, yet remain largely outside the networks through which major philanthropic funding is typically distributed.Together in Purpose aims to bring greater visibility and resources to these efforts, recognizing that trust grows when people have meaningful opportunities to work together toward goals that matter to them. By supporting demonstrated collaborations, this initiative seeks to sustain consistent opportunities for people to take collective actions that strengthen their communities.“A healthy society is built by people who show up for one another, work through their differences, and find common ground around the things that matter to them,” said John Palfrey, President of the MacArthur Foundation.“All around the U.S., organizations are doing this work every day, often without the recognition or resources they need. Together in Purpose is about celebrating that commitment and investing in the local collaborations that help communities thrive.”Together in Purpose welcomes applications from groups that have been collaborating informally or formally for a few years on a wide range of issues, communities, and approaches-across generations and in every corner of the country, from rural to urban.Strong applicants will be community-led, representative of and accountable to the people they engage; collaborative, building relationships and partnerships to effectively advance their efforts; and able to demonstrate the impact of their efforts in creating opportunities for collective actions to strengthen relations over time. This initiative also seeks applicants whose relationships and work have the potential to endure and adapt, in response to their communities' needs and aspirations.Through this open call, eligible organizations will have the opportunity to apply directly for funding, including those that may not have existing relationships with MacArthur or other participating funders.“Some of the most promising work strengthening communities is happening outside of the spotlight,” said Kristen Molyneaux, President of Lever for Change.“Together in Purpose is an opportunity to empower organizations that have spent years building trust, bringing people together, and finding ways to address shared challenges. By opening up the process, we hope to reach organizations that might otherwise be overlooked and connect them with the resources and recognition they deserve.”MacArthur has committed the initial funding as the anchor funder for Together in Purpose with the Ford Foundation, Freedom Together Foundation, Stand Together, and the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation as co-sponsors. The participating funders all recognize the importance of meaningful human connections across communities and share a commitment to supporting organizations that create opportunities for people with different points of view to take action together toward common goals.Together in Purpose also benefits from participating collaborators, including: CFLeads, Civic Nation, Community Foundations for Civic Health, National Civic League, New Pluralists, Rhizome, Trust for Civic Life, Weave, and Welcome. These groups bring deep experience in cultivating community-led efforts and will help extend the open call's reach to organizations across the country. Beyond the open call, they share a commitment to learning, and building broader understanding and support for efforts that strengthen civic life.How to Apply:Together in Purpose is open to eligible organizations headquartered and working in the United States and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico.Applicants should demonstrate established community relationships, a track record of locally rooted work, and the capacity to manage a significant multiyear grant. Partnerships and collaborations are encouraged, with a designated lead organization responsible for the application and grant.Lever for Change will manage the open call through its transparent evaluation process, which includes participatory review by applicants, evaluation by experts, and additional due diligence.Applications open Wednesday, November 18, 2026. Applicants must register to apply by 5 p.m. U.S. Central Time on Thursday, January 14, 2027. Once registered, applicants must submit an online application by 5 p.m. U.S. Central Time on Tuesday, February 9, 2027.Organizations can learn more about eligibility, review the application requirements and key milestones, and assess their readiness to apply at:Awardees are expected to be announced by the end of 2027.###Media ContactsAmbar Mentor-Truppa, MacArthur Foundation:...Marc Moorghen, Lever for Change:...About the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur FoundationThe John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation supports creative people, effective institutions, and influential networks building a more just, verdant, and peaceful world. MacArthur strives toward transformative change on some of the world's most pressing social issues, including the existential threats of climate change, criminal justice reform, revitalizing local news in the U.S., expanding who creates, uses, and benefits from artificial intelligence, strengthening the well-being of Native communities, and empowering young people in Nigeria. In addition to our award programs MacArthur Fellows and 100&Change, the Foundation continues our historic commitments to the role of journalism in a responsible and responsive democracy and to the strength and vitality of our headquarters city, Chicago. We are also significantly increasing financial capital for the social sector and strengthening research and advocacy about the social impacts of technology.About Lever for ChangeLever for Change is a nonprofit that creates equitable access in the world of philanthropy, enabling donors to discover and invest in organizations with transformative potential. Through an inclusive open call approach, the team invites organizations of all sizes from around the world to showcase their big ideas and receive donor funding and resources to make them happen. To date, Lever for Change has influenced over $2.7 billion USD in grants and worked with more than 500 organizations worldwide. Discover new potential at leverforchange.

Marc Moorghen

Lever for Change

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MacArthur Foundation and Partners Launch 'Together in Purpose' to Support Community-Led Collaboration Across America News Provided By Lever for Change November 18, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Religion, U.S. Politics



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