PECO's commercial Price to Compare rises to 12.569 cents per kWh on December 1, 2026. The lowest-priced commercial plans on PAEnergyRatings start at 9.32 cents per kWh, nearly 26% less. Rates as of November 10, 2026, and subject to change.

PECO's commercial Price to Compare rises 8.3% to 12.569 cents per kWh on Dec. 1. Philadelphia businesses can compare plans before the change.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PECO's Default Commercial Electricity Rate Has More Than Doubled in Five YearsAnalysts with PAEnergyRatings warn that business owners in the metro-Philadelphia area will pay over 8% more on their monthly electricity bills if they stick with PECO's commercial Price to Compare (or PTC) rate this winter. The utility announced its default General Secondary supply rate will increase on December 1, 2026, from 11.604 cents per kWh to 12.569 cents per kWh. Analysts warn that businesses using an average of 5,000 kWh a month will see their monthly supply charges go up $48 from about $580 to $628.This change means PECO's commercial PTC has risen more than 102% in the last five years, outpacing many Pennsylvania business electricity rates available from competitive providers. Businesses in Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and other counties around Philadelphia are already seeing higher energy bills.The PTC is a pass-through rate. Businesses that do not shop for their own provider pay exactly what PECO pays for electricity, with no markup. You can compare current PECO electricity rates against competitive offers. But, unlike residential bills, where utility delivery charges make up most of the cost, commercial electric bills are driven mainly by the energy supply rate. Most supply increases have stemmed from tight generator supplies on the PJM Interconnection grid as well as rising wholesale prices throughout the industry.As a result, energy experts are warning PA businesses that stay with their utility's default supply rates will likely pay far much more than they would if they shopped for an electricity supplier in Philadelphia.Karl Trollinger, CEO of Lumanex, says, "Companies in and around Philadelphia that are closely watching every dollar need to lock in a cheap electricity plan before December 1. Businesses can avoid these periodic rate hikes by comparing power supplier plans at sites like PAEnergyRatings. Right now, some variable and fixed rate plans are running 26% less than what we'll see from PECO on December 1. But business owners need to move on that as soon as possible."The full version of this release is available atPAEnergyRatings is operated by Lumanex LLCLumanex LLC operates an energy management platform and a network of energy shopping websites across 11 states across 56 utilities, providing our advisory, comparison and ratings service to over 58 million residential and commercial customers. We provide our customers with the power to choose the best providers through our consumer reviews platform and provide a reliable, unbiased, source of valuable consumer insight, advice, in-depth energy company service evaluations, and personalized recommendations.# # #Lumanex LLC

Vernon Trollinger

PAEnergyRatings

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PECO Commercial Price to Compare Rises 8.3% on December 1 News Provided By Electricity Ratings, LLC November 18, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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