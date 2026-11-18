My Annuity Store Annuity Glossary

My Annuity Store's Annuity Reference defines more than 370 terms in plain English, explains how agents are paid and is free to read with no sign-up

- Jason Caudill, Founder of My Annuity StoreHAMLET, IN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- My Annuity Store,Inc., an independent online annuity marketplace, has published a free Annuity Reference that tells readers when an annuity is the wrong answer, how the agent selling it gets paid and what to watch for in the contract. The annuity reference hub defines more than 370 terms across 11 topic pages and an A-to-Z glossary, backed by 265 direct citations linking each regulatory rule or limit to its primary source.U.S. retail annuity sales reached a record $464.1 billion in 2025, according to LIMRA. The contracts come with their own vocabulary: benefit base, market value adjustment, participation rate, surrender schedule."Most people meet these words for the first time on a quote from someone paid to sell them, and often that someone is us," said Jason Caudill, founder of My Annuity Store. "A reference written by a seller only earns trust if it shows where our interest and the buyer's can split. So it says how we get paid, and it tells some people not to buy."The reference includes:- When not to buy. One entry reads: "An annuity is the wrong answer when you may need the full amount early, when it would hold most of your liquid savings, or when the goal is maximum growth rather than a guarantee."- How agents are paid. Who pays the commission and how it is priced into the product, and a warning that longer surrender periods pay the agent more.- The company behind the promise. How to read insurer ratings, private credit exposure and offshore reinsurance, and what policyholders have experienced when an insurer enters rehabilitation.- Products the company does not sell. Twenty-three terms cover registered index-linked and variable annuities, which My Annuity Store does not offer, so readers can compare them with fixed products.Believed to be the largest and most comprehensive annuity glossary ever created, the hub is structured like software developer documentation. It features a clean, interconnected layout where users can easily navigate complex concepts without being marketed to.The reference's 11 core topics span the entire lifecycle of an annuity: from fundamentals, taxes, and contract provisions, to deep dives on specific products like MYGAs, Fixed Index Annuities, and Income Riders. Worked examples throughout the hub are illustrative and use straightforward round numbers.This structured data also powers Andy Annuity, the company's AI-driven research assistant launched in May 2026. By combining this massive glossary with an indexed library of more than 200 carrier brochures, My Annuity Store allows retirees to research complex products with a consumer-first approach and zero sales pressure.Every term features a permanent web address, allowing journalists, advisors, and educators to link directly to specific definitions. The comprehensive annuity glossary is completely free to read with no registration required.

Jennifer Jordan

My Annuity Store, Inc.

+1 855-277-8088

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A Company That Sells Annuities Publishes a Free Reference on When Not to Buy One News Provided By My Annuity Store, Inc. November 18, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Insurance Industry, Technology



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