KIDZ BOP® timer

Woman-owned oral care brand combines music and healthy habits with a brushing timer featuring KIDZ BOP®, expanding its lineup of character inspired products.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Toothbrush Toys, a woman owned children's oral care brand dedicated to making brushing fun, announced the upcoming launch of its KIDZ BOPTwo Minute Brushing Timer, arriving ahead of Black Friday and the 2026 holiday shopping season.Featuring“Certified Bop” performed by the KIDZ BOP Kids, the new timer helps children brush for the dentist-recommended amount of time while turning an everyday routine into a fun, music-filled experience.For many families, getting young children to brush their teeth consistently, and for long enough, can be a daily challenge. Toothbrush Toys aims to make that process easier by combining familiar entertainment with products that encourage healthy oral care habits."Getting kids to brush their teeth shouldn't have to be a daily battle," said Nicki Warren, Founder of Toothbrush Toys. "Our goal has always been to make brushing something kids actually look forward to. KIDZ BOPbrings so much energy and excitement to everything they do, and we're thrilled to bring that same experience into children's daily brushing routines."Making Two Minutes of Brushing Something Kids Look Forward ToThe KIDZ BOPTwo Minute Brushing Timer brings music into the bathroom, giving children an entertaining way to stay engaged throughout their brushing routine. By playing“Certified Bop” for the recommended two minutes, the timer provides a simple, recognizable cue for when brushing time is complete.Designed to complement Toothbrush Toys' existing toothbrush collection, the timer can be incorporated into families' everyday routines, helping parents encourage consistency while giving kids a little more independence.The launch comes at an ideal time for holiday shoppers looking for practical gifts that combine entertainment with everyday usefulness.Growing Through Entertainment and Character LicensingThe KIDZ BOPlaunch represents the latest step in Toothbrush Toys' continued expansion into licensed children's entertainment.The brand is also developing products featuring beloved children's properties, including Daniel Tigerand Baby SharkTM, with additional character inspired toothbrushes and musical brushing timers planned for its growing collection.Founded in 2023, Toothbrush Toys has continued to build awareness for its approach to children's oral care. Most recently, the brand was featured on ABC's Good Morning America, introducing its products to families nationwide.As Toothbrush Toys expands its product offerings, its mission remains the same: helping children develop healthy brushing habits through play, music, and characters they love.AvailabilityThe KIDZ BOPTwo Minute Brushing Timer is expected to launch in November 2026, ahead of Black Friday. Additional product details and purchasing information will be available at .About Toothbrush ToysFounded in 2023, Toothbrush Toys is a woman owned children's oral care company on a mission to make brushing fun. The brand creates innovative, character-inspired toothbrushes with replaceable brush heads, interactive brushing experiences, and musical two minute brushing timers designed to help young children build healthy oral care habits. Through engaging products and partnerships with popular children's entertainment brands, Toothbrush Toys helps families turn everyday brushing routines into something kids look forward to.

Nicolette Warren

Toothbrush Toys

8057947584 ext.

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Toothbrush Toys Announces KIDZ BOP® Two Minute Brushing Timer Launch Ahead of the Holidays News Provided By Toothbrush Toys November 18, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Retail



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