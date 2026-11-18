MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 18 (IANS) Pilgrims visiting the world-famous Dargah of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz in Rajasthan's Ajmer were allegedly being targeted by an organised gang of pickpockets and mobile phone thieves, police said on Wednesday.

The Ajmer Police has busted the gang and arrested five accused, recovering 25 stolen Android mobile phones worth around Rs 6 lakh.

The gang allegedly took advantage of the crowds at the Dargah complex to steal mobile phones and valuables from devotees and pilgrims.

The police tracked down the accused through CCTV footage, technical analysis and intelligence gathered from local sources, including hotel operators.

Acting on the directions of Ajmer Range Inspector General of Police Ravi and Ajmer Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agrawala, the police launched a special drive against theft, burglary and robbery in the city.

A dedicated team was formed under the leadership of Dargah Police Station Stsation House Officer Dinesh Kumar Jivnani, under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (City and Headquarters) Himanshu Jangid and Dargah Circle Officer Harshit Sharma.

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from cameras installed inside the Dargah complex and surrounding areas.

Technical analysis, inputs from informers and information collected from local hotel operators helped investigators identify the suspected gang.

After sustained surveillance, patrolling and questioning of suspicious individuals, the police identified the alleged organised network involved in pickpocketing and mobile phone theft.

On November 17, the police conducted an operation and arrested five suspects.

A total of 25 mobile phones allegedly stolen from pilgrims at the Dargah were recovered from their possession.

A case has been registered at Dargah Police Station.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Aamir (20), Mohammad Gyasuddin (20), Fardin Khan (21), Sheikh Farhan Alam (23), and Mohammad Shahid (21). All five accused are residents of the Dargah Police Station area.

According to the police, all five arrested individuals have previous criminal cases registered against them.

The Ajmer Police is now investigating the gang's wider network, including the possible involvement of other associates and the locations where the stolen mobile phones were sold.

Investigators are also examining whether the accused were involved in other theft incidents targeting pilgrims and visitors to the Dargah.

Police officials said that further recoveries may be possible as the investigation progresses.

Efforts are underway to identify other suspects connected with the alleged network and take appropriate legal action.

The crackdown is part of the police's broader efforts to strengthen security in Ajmer, particularly at the Dargah complex, which attracts large numbers of pilgrims and visitors from across the country and abroad, officials said.