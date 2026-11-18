MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh continued their winning momentum in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026 with a convincing seven-wicket victory over Goa, while Karnataka also secured a 7-wicket win against Mizoram on Wednesday.

In other matches on the day, Uttarakhand edged past Gujarat by 10 runs, whereas Saurashtra registered a comprehensive 43-run victory over Jammu and Kashmir.

Madhya Pradesh produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Goa to 122/9 in 20 overs. After being asked to bat first, Goa lost two early wickets, but Sridam Paul (38) and Mandeep Singh (39) attempted to stabilise the innings.

However, the rest of the batting line-up failed to make significant contributions as Madhya Pradesh kept picking up wickets. Kumar Kartikeya led the bowling attack with three wickets, while Tripuresh Singh claimed two.

In reply, Madhya Pradesh suffered an early setback, but Ankush Singh's 41-run knock helped them recover. Shivang Kumar then took charge of the chase, remaining unbeaten on 64 as Madhya Pradesh reached the target in just 13.3 overs to seal a seven-wicket victory. It was their second victory in the tournament and took them to the second spot in the points table of Group C.

Meanwhile, Karnataka maintained their good run, notching up a convincing seven-wicket win over Mizoram in their third Group A encounter. After opting to bowl, Karnataka struck twice in the opening three overs, putting Mizoram under pressure.

Chinmay Sutar fought back with a brilliant 71, but a lack of support from the other batters meant Mizoram could only manage 129/8 in 20 overs. Manvanth Kumar L was the standout bowler for Karnataka, claiming a five-wicket haul.

Karnataka also lost an early wicket during the chase, but Karun Nair and Rohan Patil ensured there were no further setbacks. Nair remained unbeaten on 61, while Patil contributed 35 as Karnataka chased down the target in 13.5 overs to win by seven wickets.

At Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Uttarakhand registered a hard-fought 10-run victory over Gujarat. Uttarakhand, batting first, began on a positive note, scoring 51 runs in the powerplay before losing two crucial wickets.

Captain Kunal Chandela then anchored the innings with an unbeaten 72 off just 39 balls as Uttarakhand posted 181/8 in 20 overs despite losing wickets at regular intervals. Vishal Jayswal was the most successful bowler for Gujarat with three wickets.

Gujarat began their chase positively, reaching 58/2 before Urvil Patel took charge with an aggressive half-century. He scored 56 off just 28 balls as Gujarat raced to 90 runs in nine overs. His dismissal on the first ball of the 10th over, however, changed the course of the chase.

Saurav Chauhan and Tejas Patel attempted to keep Gujarat in the contest but could not take their side across the finish line. Gujarat eventually finished at 171/8 in 20 overs, falling 10 runs short of victory. Mayank Mishra led Uttarakhand's bowling effort with three wickets.

In another encounter at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Saurashtra defeated Jammu and Kashmir by 43 runs after posting an imposing 214/6 in 20 overs.

Openers Vishvaraj Jadeja and Harvik Desai provided a strong foundation with contributions of 45 and 40 runs respectively, while Sammar Gajjar gave the innings a perfect finish with a 49-run knock. Brijesh Sharma and Lone Nasir picked up two wickets each for Jammu and Kashmir.

In response, Jammu and Kashmir endured a poor start and were reduced to 58/4 in 6.5 overs. Abdul Samad and Kawalpreet Singh then revived the chase with a 94-run partnership. Samad scored 74 runs off 44 balls while Kawalpreet contributed 46 runs off 33 balls.

However, their attempts were futile as Jammu and Kashmir were bowled out for 171/9 in 20 overs, giving Saurashtra a 43-run victory. The pick of the bowlers was Krains Fuletra, who took three wickets for 29 runs in four overs. Jaydev Unadkat and Prerak Mankad claimed two wickets each, while Chetan Sakariya chipped in with one.