Ottawa, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global cloud computing market is valued at USD 1,106.28 billion in 2026, up from USD 912.77 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 5,946.84 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 20.61%. The U.S. market is set to grow from USD 523.29 billion in 2025 to USD 3,462.37 billion by 2035.







Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

AI has turned cloud computing back into a high-growth business. In the third quarter of 2026, AWS grew 39% to USD 46.0 billion, its fastest growth in nearly five years, Microsoft's Azure grew 48%, and Google Cloud's revenue more than doubled to USD 30.71 billion. Oracle's cloud infrastructure revenue rose 121% in its latest quarter. The leading providers say customer demand for AI training and inference is still running ahead of the capacity they can build.

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Figure 1: Cloud Computing Market Snapshot

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

The market grows more than five-fold over the forecast period. Classic workload migration continues, but AI is now the main accelerator: training and running large models requires specialized compute that most enterprises rent rather than build.

Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

Cloud Computing Market: Leading and Fastest-Growing Segments

Segment Group Leading Segment (2025) Fastest-Growing (2026–2035) Why It Matters Service Software as a Service (SaaS) Platform as a Service (PaaS) AI development platforms drive PaaS Deployment Private cloud Hybrid cloud Enterprises mix on-premises and public cloud End user BFSI Healthcare Data-heavy, regulated industries move to cloud Organization size Large enterprises SMEs Pay-as-you-go lowers entry cost Workload Storage, backup and disaster recovery Business analytics AI and analytics workloads expand

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Service. Software as a service Platform as a service

Deployment. Private cloud leads in regulated industries, while hybrid cloud grows fastest as enterprises keep sensitive data on-premises and use public cloud for scale and AI.

End user and workload. BFSI is the largest end user, and healthcare grows fastest as hospitals adopt cloud records and AI. Storage, backup and disaster recovery remain the largest workloads, while business analytics grows fastest.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

Cloud Computing Market by Region

Region Position Key Facts Growth Signal North America Largest U.S. USD 523.29B (2025) → USD 3,462.37B (2035) Home of AWS, Microsoft, Google and Oracle Europe Second-largest Sovereign cloud requirements Data residency drives local regions Asia Pacific Fastest-growing Alibaba AI cloud revenue +45%; new regions in India and Thailand AI adoption and new regions Latin America and MEA Emerging Gulf AI campuses, Brazil and Mexico Sovereign AI and new regions

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

North America. The U.S. accounts for about 57% of global cloud revenue. The four largest U.S. cloud and platform companies plan roughly USD 725–745 billion of capital spending in 2026, much of it for AI data centers.

Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region. Alibaba reported AI cloud and compute services revenue of USD 7.1 billion in its latest quarter, up 45%, its fastest growth in 22 quarters. AWS opened its Thailand region with more than USD 5 billion of planned investment, and Microsoft committed USD 3 billion to cloud and AI infrastructure in India.

Europe. Europe is the second-largest region, with demand shaped by data sovereignty rules that favor local regions and sovereign cloud offerings.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

What Is Changing in the Industry







Figure 2: Leading Cloud Providers, Latest Quarterly Cloud Revenue

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Cloud growth has re-accelerated. AWS revenue grew 39.3% to USD 46.0 billion in the third quarter of 2026, its sixth straight quarter of acceleration, and AWS now runs at USD 184 billion a year. Amazon expects AWS to grow more than 40% in both 2027 and 2028.

What it indicates: AI has extended the cloud growth cycle by several years, even for the largest providers.

Backlogs are at record levels. Oracle's RPO reached USD 664 billion after more than USD 30 billion of new AI cloud contracts in a single quarter. AWS's backlog reached USD 578 billion and Google Cloud's USD 561 billion.

What it indicates: Revenue for the next several years is already contracted; the constraint is building capacity fast enough.

AI cloud specialists are scaling. Oracle's cloud infrastructure revenue grew 121% to USD 7.4 billion, and CoreWeave continues to add land, power and data center capacity to meet demand that exceeds supply.

What it indicates: Specialized AI clouds are taking share of the fastest-growing workloads.

Agents are becoming a cloud workload. Tens of thousands of AWS customers now use Bedrock AgentCore, and Microsoft's Foundry has more than 120,000 customers.

What it indicates: Platform services for AI agents are a key reason PaaS is the fastest-growing service model.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers