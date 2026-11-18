MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Platform evolution and rapid enterprise adoption drive multi-year expansion

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuVizz, a provider of last-mile transportation management solutions, today announced it ranked No. 316 on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM. Now in its 32nd year, the ranking recognizes the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in North America.

The ranking reflects nuVizz's shift from a specialized delivery tool to an enterprise-grade last-mile transportation management system (TMS). Over the three-year evaluation period, the company unified planning, real-time execution, carrier orchestration and freight settlement in a single platform.

"Three years ago, the market saw us as last-mile delivery software, and at the time that was fair," said Guru Rao, CEO of nuVizz. "Then our customers' logistics networks got more complex, and they asked us to manage more of them. So we built a true end-to-end last-mile TMS. The growth Deloitte recognized validates that shift. Shippers need one orchestration layer across every carrier, driver and delivery partner."

Industry analysts have noted the same evolution. nuVizz first appeared in multiple Gartner Market Guides for last-mile delivery and vehicle routing, which evaluate routing and dispatch functions. Reflecting its broader scope, Nucleus Research named nuVizz an Accelerator in its 2026 TMS Technology Value Matrix, which evaluates the platform alongside full enterprise transportation systems.

In its assessment, Nucleus highlighted nuVizz's network-level orchestration capabilities: "Rather than managing each carrier relationship as an isolated integration, nuVizz provides a common technology layer across downstream delivery partners." Nucleus also noted that nuVizz complements existing ERP, WMS and enterprise TMS investments, letting organizations add last-mile capabilities without overhauling core infrastructure.

"The 2026 rankings demonstrate that established momentum and breakthrough growth can drive sustained market leadership," said Justin Yahr, Audit & Assurance partner and National Emerging Growth Company leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Nearly 70% of this year's award winners returned as repeat honorees, reflecting the power of disciplined and sustained execution. More than 30% made the list for the first time, illustrating how quickly new players are shaping their respective sectors. Furthermore, private companies represented almost 80% of the list, a clear indication that the agility and strategic focus of private enterprises remain essential to scaling in competitive markets."

Overall, 2026 Technology Fast 500 companies posted revenue growth of 97% to 66,330% over the three-year period, with an average of 1,134%.

To download a complimentary copy of the 2026 Nucleus TMS Value Matrix, visit .

About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte* Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About nuVizz

nuVizz lights the way to better delivery and transportation logistics. From the first mile to the last mile, and everything in between, we're trailblazers in supply chain optimization and digitization. Infinitely flexible, the nuVizz SaaS platform drives visibility, control, cost savings and a better customer experience across the fulfillment lifecycle. Our single-minded mission: simple, sustainable transportation solutions for every business on the planet. Go further, grow faster. For more information, visit nuvizz.com.

Media Contact

Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

...