Financial Calendar
Public announcement no. 594
November 18th, 2026
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces the following financial calendar.
Tuesday, March 16, 2027
Annual reporting 2026
Wednesday, April 14, 2027
Annual general meeting 2027
Monday, August 23, 2027
Half year reporting 2027
Monday, March 13, 2028
Annual reporting 2027
Wednesday, April 5, 2028
Annual general meeting 2028
For further information please contact:
CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03
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