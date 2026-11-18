Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Courier, Express & Parcel Services - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Courier, Express & Parcel (CEP) Services market was valued at US$499.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$722.6 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report examines industry trends, competitive developments, regional opportunities, technological innovation and the effects of evolving global tariffs on logistics networks.

Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market Trends

Continued e-commerce expansion remains a primary catalyst for growth in the global courier, express and parcel services market. Online retailers increasingly depend on reliable fulfillment, flexible delivery windows and efficient returns management to strengthen customer satisfaction and loyalty. Rising cross-border e-commerce activity is also increasing demand for international parcel delivery, customs processing and integrated logistics services.

Demand for same-day, next-day and last-mile delivery continues to reshape the competitive landscape. Major providers are expanding sorting capacity, regional hubs and urban delivery networks to manage higher shipment volumes while meeting increasingly precise service expectations. Urbanization and the growth of densely populated metropolitan areas are further accelerating investment in scalable logistics infrastructure.

Technology and Operational Innovation

Automation, robotics, artificial intelligence and machine learning are improving sorting accuracy, route planning, demand forecasting and inventory management across CEP operations. GPS- and Internet of Things-enabled tracking systems provide greater shipment visibility, while drones and autonomous delivery vehicles are being evaluated for selected last-mile applications.

Blockchain-based platforms are also being explored to improve supply chain security, shipment authentication and transaction transparency. Together, these technologies are helping operators increase efficiency, reduce errors and adapt their networks to changing delivery requirements.

Regional Market Outlook

The United States Courier, Express & Parcel Services market was valued at US$128.6 billion in 2024. China is forecast to record a 10% CAGR and reach US$175.8 billion by 2030, supported by e-commerce growth, infrastructure investment and expanding domestic delivery networks. The report also evaluates market developments across Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the strategic implications of tariff negotiations and trade policy developments across more than 180 countries. Its analysis addresses sourcing disruption, supply chain turbulence, changing trade routes and the geographic realignment of logistics activity. Economists, trade specialists and industry experts provide commentary on how tariff changes, economic uncertainty, urbanization and structural shifts in globalization may affect market performance through 2030.

Updated forecasts incorporate recent global trade and economic developments, including the continuing effects of tariff policies introduced during the Trump era. Historical analysis covering 2015 through 2023 provides additional context for the revised global and regional outlook.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Courier, Express & Parcel Services market by value and includes forecasts for 2024 through 2030. Geographic coverage includes:



United States and Canada

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and the rest of Asia-Pacific

France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia and the rest of Europe

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and the rest of Latin America

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the rest of the Middle East Africa

Key Report Benefits



Independent analysis of global and regional Courier, Express & Parcel Services market revenue and forecasts through 2030.

Assessment of e-commerce fulfillment, cross-border shipping, last-mile delivery and returns-management trends.

Evaluation of tariffs, trade negotiations, sourcing changes and logistics network realignment.

Insights into automation, artificial intelligence, robotics, shipment tracking and emerging delivery technologies.

Competitive intelligence, including updated 2025 market share estimates and positioning of leading providers.

Identification of revenue opportunities, regional growth prospects and strategic business priorities. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Competitive Landscape

The study profiles 51 companies operating in the global Courier, Express & Parcel Services market. Featured organizations include:



Allied Express Transport

American Expediting

Aramex PJSC

BDP International

BeavEx Incorporated

DPD Group

Parcelforce Worldwide

Pos Malaysia Berhad

Poste Italiane S.p.A.

Qantas Courier Limited

Royal PostNL

SF Express Co., Ltd.

SG Holdings Co., Ltd.

Singapore Post Limited Yamato Transport Co., Ltd.

Strategic Questions Addressed



How will the global Courier, Express & Parcel Services market evolve through 2030?

Which industry drivers and constraints will have the greatest impact on growth?

Which countries and regions offer the strongest expansion opportunities?

How will e-commerce, cross-border trade and last-mile delivery influence demand?

How are tariffs and economic uncertainty affecting logistics strategies? Which companies are best positioned within the changing competitive landscape?

The report provides decision-makers with market intelligence needed to assess investment priorities, evaluate competitive positioning and identify opportunities across the evolving global courier, express and parcel services industry.

Key Attributes:

