Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Real World Evidence Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Real World Evidence Solutions market, valued at US$5.3 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$14.2 billion by 2032. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% during the 2025-2032 analysis period.

Market expansion is being supported by the growing use of real-world data from electronic health records, claims databases, patient registries, wearable devices and patient-reported outcomes. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical technology businesses, healthcare providers, payers and regulatory organizations are increasingly incorporating real-world evidence into drug development, regulatory submissions, post-market surveillance, reimbursement decisions and patient care strategies.

Technology Accelerates Real World Evidence Adoption

Advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics and digital health platforms are strengthening the collection, integration and analysis of healthcare data. These technologies enable organizations to process extensive datasets, identify clinically relevant patterns and produce evidence that supports faster and more informed decisions.

Data integration platforms are also helping stakeholders combine information from multiple clinical and administrative sources. Natural language processing is improving the extraction of usable insights from unstructured content, including physician notes and other text-based records. Together, these developments are increasing the accuracy, accessibility and strategic value of real-world evidence solutions.

Key Healthcare Applications

Real-world evidence is becoming increasingly important throughout the medical product lifecycle. Pharmaceutical companies use these solutions to supplement clinical trial findings, evaluate treatment performance across broader patient populations and support post-approval safety monitoring. Medical device companies apply real-world evidence to product development, approvals and ongoing performance assessment.

Healthcare providers use real-world evidence to compare treatment outcomes and support personalized medicine initiatives. Payers and insurers apply the data to evaluate cost-effectiveness, coverage and reimbursement. Regulatory organizations are also expanding their use of real-world evidence when assessing therapies for rare diseases, complex conditions and populations that may be difficult to study through conventional trials alone.

Market Growth Drivers



Increasing emphasis on value-based healthcare and measurable patient outcomes

Growing demand for evidence supporting product effectiveness, safety and economic value

Rapid adoption of AI, machine learning and advanced healthcare analytics

Expanding availability of electronic health records and connected-device data

Rising investment in personalized medicine and rare disease therapies

Greater collaboration among pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, payers and regulators Increasing use of real-world evidence in market access and reimbursement decisions

Segment and Regional Outlook

The report examines the market by component, deployment model, application and end use. Component categories include data sets and services, while deployment options cover on-premise, cloud and hybrid models. Applications include drug and medical device development and approvals, post-market surveillance, market access, reimbursement, coverage decisions, and clinical and regulatory decision-making.

The Data Sets component segment is forecast to reach US$8.2 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 13.2%. The Services component segment is projected to record a stronger CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period.

Geographically, the United States market is valued at US$1.5 billion in 2025. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.8%, reaching US$2.5 billion by 2032. The analysis also covers Canada, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Report Scope and Business Value

The market report provides independent annual sales analysis and forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It evaluates major market segments, regional growth patterns, competitive conditions, technology developments and emerging revenue opportunities. Coverage includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical technology companies, healthcare payers, healthcare providers and other end users.

Companies featured in the Real World Evidence Solutions market report include:



Aetion

Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corporation

IBM Corporation

Ignite Data Limited

IQVIA

PAREXEL International Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

SAS Institute, Inc. Syneos Health

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across industry, enterprise and academia, adding strategic context beyond conventional published research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports and institutional publications.

These validated sources are synthesized to identify the direction of the Real World Evidence Solutions market, the forces influencing competitive change and the developments most likely to affect long-term business strategy. Company-level intelligence complements the broader market analysis, while regional market share is examined where competitive structures and available evidence make it strategically relevant.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global Real World Evidence Solutions market develop through 2032?

Which technologies and healthcare trends are driving market growth?

Which components, applications and end-use segments offer the strongest opportunities?

How will regional growth and competitive positioning change during the forecast period? Which companies are influencing the global competitive landscape?

The report also includes one year of complimentary updates, enabling clients to monitor material market developments, competitive activity and changes affecting strategic planning.

Key Attributes

