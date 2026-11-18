MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asia-Pacific Data Center Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The Asia-Pacific data center market was valued at USD 118.00 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 137.50 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 376.58 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 10.6% during the 2026-2036 forecast period.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of data center infrastructure spending across Asia-Pacific, including IT infrastructure, electrical systems, mechanical and cooling equipment, construction, integration, and managed services. It examines hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, edge, and AI & HPC facilities while separately analyzing colocation leasing revenue to prevent double counting.

AI, Cloud, and Digital Services Accelerate Data Center Investment

Rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, online retail, mobile payments, gaming, and digital platforms is driving demand for additional data center capacity. Government digital economy programs and data localization requirements are also encouraging organizations to establish infrastructure within individual countries.

Major technology companies and investors continue to announce substantial commitments. Malaysia has reported MYR 99 billion in data center investments since 2023, with another MYR 149 billion expected. AWS plans to invest approximately JPY 2.26 trillion in Japan by 2027, while Google announced an AI hub in Visakhapatnam, India, in 2025. Blackstone's acquisition of AirTrunk in Australia further demonstrates strong investor interest in regional digital infrastructure.

National initiatives supporting growth include China's East Data West Computing program, Singapore's Green Data Centre Roadmap, India's IndiaAI Mission, and AI computing subsidies in Japan. Data localization policies in China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other markets are creating additional demand for domestic cloud and data center capacity.

Power Availability Remains a Critical Market Constraint

Grid capacity and access to reliable power are among the most significant barriers to development in Singapore, Johor, Tokyo, Osaka, Sydney, Mumbai, and Seoul. Singapore paused new data center construction between 2019 and 2022, while authorities in Johor have rejected almost 30% of proposals, partly because of energy efficiency concerns.

Coal- and gas-heavy electricity systems in China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and parts of Australia also complicate hyperscaler clean energy targets. Additional challenges include AI chip export restrictions, high land costs, fragmented national data regulations, tropical cooling requirements, natural disaster exposure, subsea cable risks, skilled labor shortages, and limited supplies of transformers, switchgear, and generators.

Global data center electricity consumption is expected to increase from 415 terawatt-hours in 2024 to approximately 945 terawatt-hours by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency. This outlook is increasing pressure on operators to secure grid connections, renewable power, battery energy storage, and energy-efficient cooling technologies.

Renewable Energy and Liquid Cooling Create New Opportunities

Renewable-powered development zones and inland computing hubs are creating attractive opportunities. The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone is expected to benefit from a planned 1,000-megawatt solar farm, while China's western clusters in Inner Mongolia, Guizhou, Gansu, and Ningxia offer access to land and renewable energy resources.

Subsea cable landing locations such as Singapore, Jakarta, Mumbai, Chennai, Sydney, and Tokyo remain important destinations for cloud infrastructure and interconnection capacity. Capacity is also shifting from Singapore to Johor and Batam as operators seek lower costs and greater access to land and power.

Liquid cooling is expected to record strong growth as AI deployments increase rack densities. Direct-to-chip and immersion systems are gaining attention because they can support AI racks of 100 kilowatts or more while improving energy performance in hot and humid environments. Singapore's objective of moving facilities toward a PUE of 1.3 or lower is expected to accelerate adoption of efficient cooling designs.

Segment Outlook



Component: IT infrastructure is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, driven by spending on servers, AI-accelerated systems, storage, and networking. Electrical infrastructure is projected to grow at the highest CAGR as operators invest in substations, power distribution, UPS, generators, and battery energy storage.

Data center type: Hyperscale facilities are expected to lead the market in 2026. AI & HPC data centers are forecast to grow at the highest CAGR, supported by sovereign AI programs, GPU subsidies, and dedicated AI campuses.

Cooling technology: Air cooling is expected to retain the larger share in 2026 because of the region's installed base. Liquid cooling is projected to grow faster as AI workloads increase power and heat density.

Tier: Tier III facilities remain the predominant standard for hyperscale, cloud, and wholesale colocation capacity. Tier IV facilities continue to serve mission-critical financial, government, and enterprise workloads. End user: Cloud & IT services are expected to account for the largest share in 2026. Government & public sector demand is projected to post the highest CAGR, supported by sovereign cloud, public-sector AI, and data residency requirements.

Country-Level Market Outlook

China is expected to remain the largest Asia-Pacific data center market in 2026, supported by its digital economy, national computing initiatives, and domestic providers such as Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, and Huawei Cloud. The East Data West Computing program is directing additional capacity toward renewable-rich western regions, while domestic AI infrastructure investment continues amid U.S. export controls.

Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Singapore are also major markets. Hyperscaler investments in Tokyo, Osaka, Mumbai, Chennai, Sydney, and Melbourne are supporting new development, while Singapore maintains its position as a leading regional interconnection hub. The city-state has approximately 1.4 gigawatts of capacity across more than 70 facilities and plans to add at least 300 megawatts, with another 200 megawatts reserved for operators using green energy.

Malaysia is expected to achieve the highest CAGR through 2036. Growth is supported by lower land and power costs, proximity to Singapore, favorable policies, and investments from ByteDance, Alibaba, Google, and Microsoft. Malaysia had 507 megawatts of operational capacity in February 2025, primarily in Johor, with capacity expected to reach 1.96 gigawatts.

Indonesia is expanding in Jakarta and Batam, while Thailand is attracting investment in Bangkok and the Eastern Economic Corridor. South Korea is promoting development outside Seoul, including an AWS and SK Group AI data center in Ulsan. Vietnam and the Philippines are also opening their markets to greater foreign data center investment.

Competitive Landscape

Competition centers on power and land access, construction speed, sustainability, connectivity, regulatory compliance, AI-ready infrastructure, and pricing. Leading operators are securing sites in Johor, Batam, and western China, developing liquid-cooled AI campuses, signing renewable power agreements, and forming partnerships with governments and local conglomerates.

Companies profiled in the report include Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, Huawei Cloud, China Telecom Corporation Limited, GDS Holdings Limited, DayOne, NTT DATA Group Corporation, KDDI Corporation, Sakura Internet Inc., ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Keppel DC REIT, AirTrunk, NEXTDC Limited, CDC Data Centres, Princeton Digital Group, YTL Power International, AdaniConneX, Yotta Infrastructure, Equinix, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, and Oracle Corporation.

The report supports data center operators, technology suppliers, investors, developers, and policymakers with market forecasts through 2036, country-level capacity analysis, competitive benchmarking, site-selection considerations, and insights into AI infrastructure, power availability, liquid cooling, renewable energy, regulation, and regional investment opportunities.

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