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Series RIKB 29 0416 RIKS 29 0917 ISIN IS0000039121 IS0000037711 Maturity Date 04/16/2029 09/17/2029 Auction Date 11/20/2026 11/20/2026 Settlement Date 11/25/2026 11/25/2026 Buyback issue RIKB 27 0415 Buyback price (clean) 99.8800

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. The Treasury bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the Settlement Date.

Payment for the bonds can only be made with the Buyback issue at the Buyback price. Cash is not accepted.

The value of the Buyback bond is determined by the Buyback price plus accrued interest (i.e. dirty price). The bonds must be delivered to the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date.

No fee is paid in relation to the purchase of RIKB 27 0415.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction of Treasury Bonds.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.