The global artificial intelligence-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching market was valued at US$721.6 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$3.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by increasing clinical trial complexity, demand for precision medicine, rising research and development costs, and the need to improve patient recruitment efficiency.

AI Transforms Clinical Trial Patient Matching

Artificial intelligence is accelerating participant identification by analyzing electronic health records, genomic databases, medical histories, physician notes, imaging results, and other structured and unstructured healthcare data. Machine learning-powered clinical trial solutions can compare patient information with detailed eligibility criteria, helping sponsors and research organizations identify qualified candidates more accurately and efficiently.

These capabilities reduce reliance on resource-intensive manual screening, improve recruitment precision, and help prevent costly trial delays. AI platforms can also reassess patient eligibility as protocols change, supporting more responsive recruitment strategies throughout the clinical development process. The resulting improvements in enrollment speed and trial execution are making AI-based patient matching an increasingly important component of pharmaceutical research.

Key Market Growth Drivers

Precision medicine is creating demand for trial participants with increasingly specific genetic, demographic, and clinical profiles. AI-based clinical trial recruitment platforms are well suited to identifying these targeted populations, particularly for oncology, rare diseases, neurological conditions, metabolic disorders, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular indications.

Patient recruitment remains one of the most significant operational and financial challenges in clinical research. Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, academic institutions, and contract research organizations are therefore investing in AI solutions that can shorten enrollment timelines, control costs, and improve trial completion rates.

Additional growth drivers include advances in healthcare data interoperability, cloud computing, algorithm development, wearable health technologies, patient portals, and real-time health monitoring. Regulatory initiatives supporting digital innovation in clinical research are also contributing to broader adoption.

Improving Clinical Trial Diversity and Accessibility

AI-based patient matching can help research sponsors identify more representative participant populations by integrating clinical and sociodemographic information into recruitment workflows. This supports efforts to address demographic underrepresentation and improve the relevance of clinical trial findings across broader patient groups.

Integration with decentralized clinical trial platforms, telehealth systems, and mobile health technologies can also expand participation among patients in underserved or geographically remote communities. Reduced dependence on frequent site visits may improve access for individuals with mobility limitations or limited proximity to specialized research centers.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Oncology: The oncology application segment is forecast to reach US$939 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 25.3%.

Metabolic diseases: This application segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 24.5% through 2032.

United States: The U.S. AI-based clinical trial patient matching market was valued at US$216.2 million in 2025.

China: China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 23.7%, reaching US$571.6 million by 2032. Additional markets: The report examines opportunities across Canada, Japan, Germany, the wider European market, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching market by value in US dollars. Application coverage includes oncology, metabolic diseases, neurological diseases and conditions, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and other applications. End-use analysis covers pharmaceutical companies, academia, and other end users.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe-including France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the Rest of Europe-Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World. The study provides annual market estimates and forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Competitive Intelligence and Featured Companies

The competitive assessment examines company positioning, geographic presence, market activity, and the strategic developments shaping AI-enabled clinical trial recruitment. Companies featured include:



Aitia

Antidote.me

ArisGlobal LLC

ConcertAI LLC

Koneksa Health

Medidata Solutions

Microsoft Corporation

Paradigm Health, Inc.

Persistent Systems Ltd. Unlearn.Ai, Inc.

Domain Expert Insights and Strategic Market Intelligence

The report tracks early market signals emerging from domain expert discussions, company activity, conference sessions, executive keynotes, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources. These perspectives connect developing trends with strategic market direction and identify the technologies, competitive actions, and industry shifts most likely to influence future growth.

Company-level intelligence complements the broader market analysis, while regional market share is examined where competitive structures warrant additional detail. This approach recognizes that vendor positioning and adoption patterns can vary substantially by geography, therapeutic application, and end-user category.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global AI-based clinical trial solutions for patient matching market evolve through 2032?

Which market drivers, constraints, and technology trends will have the greatest impact?

Which application and end-use segments offer the strongest growth opportunities?

How will regional market dynamics and competitive shares change during the forecast period? Which companies are influencing the future of AI-powered clinical trial patient recruitment?

The report delivers independent market forecasts, regional analysis, competitive intelligence, company profiles, and strategic insights designed to support investment planning, market entry, product development, partnership evaluation, and long-term business decisions. Complimentary updates for one year provide continued visibility into important developments across the AI-based clinical trial patient matching market.

Key Attributes

