MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With roughly 163 wet days a year in the region, the Vancouver, WA roofer recommends annual moss treatment before the rainy season and gutter cleaning twice a year.

Vancouver, WA, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Roof and Solar, a family-owned roofing and solar contractor in Vancouver, Washington, has published a fall roof cleaning and maintenance schedule for homeowners in Vancouver, WA and the Portland metro, focused on the two problems the region's weather creates most: moss and overflowing gutters.

New black K-style gutters and a Malarkey roof installed by Stanley Roof and Solar in Troutdale, OR.

The Portland-Vancouver area averages about 42 inches of rain over roughly 163 wet days a year, according to NOAA. Moss holds that moisture against shingles, and clogged gutters push water back under the roof edge and toward the foundation. Both can damage a roof for months before a leak shows up inside.

Why moss matters more than it looks

Oregon State University Extension notes that moss traps soil and debris, which keeps roofs wet longer and shortens roof life. It also attaches to asphalt and metal roofs, where it can lift shingles and let water reach the layers underneath. Because the damage builds slowly, many homeowners don't notice until a leak appears. oregonstate oregonstate

The recommended schedule



Moss treatment once a year, ideally in late summer or early fall before the rainy season

Gutter cleaning twice a year, in spring and fall, or every 3 to 4 months for homes under heavy tree cover

Attic ventilation check every 1 to 2 years Professional inspection every 6 to 12 months for roofs more than 15 years old

What a maintenance visit includes

Every roof maintenance visit from Stanley Roof and Solar includes moss treatment and removal, gutter clearing, minor repairs and a full visual inspection, followed by a written report.

For homeowners who prefer to do it themselves

The company's moss removal guide recommends a ladder extending at least 3 feet above the roofline, a safety line where eaves are higher than 16 feet, and a call to a professional when the roof is more than 15 years old. Other regional guidance agrees. PEMCO Insurance advises sweeping downward toward the gutter so shingles aren't lifted. Oregon State's extension service says moss control starts with a brush or broom rather than chemicals alone. Trimming overhanging branches also reduces shade and debris. pemco oregonstate

When gutters are past saving

Stanley Roof and Solar installs seamless aluminum gutters in three options: 5-inch K-style, 6-inch K-style and fascia gutters. Most homes use 5-inch K-style, the common residential standard, which handles roof drainage areas of roughly 750 to 1,000 square feet per downspout when properly pitched. The 6-inch size moves considerably more water and suits larger homes and steeper roofs, which matters when heavy fall rain overwhelms undersized gutters. Fascia gutters are a popular Northwest style, typically larger than standard K-style, with a different look. The right choice depends on roof size, pitch and the home's trim, and the company's inspection report includes a recommendation. GA 5" K-Style Gutter Style +2

A full installation typically runs $1,500 to $4,000, with gutter guards running $1,000 to $3,000. Gutters generally last 15 to 20 years. Stanley Roof and Solar often pairs gutter installation with roof work, as on recent projects in Camas, Vancouver and Troutdale.

Licensed and certified

Stanley Roof and Solar is a Malarkey Premium Certified roofing contractor, certified since 2023 according to Malarkey's contractor directory, and is licensed in Washington (STANLRS798P6) and Oregon (CCB #255129). malarkeyroofing

Homeowners can book a maintenance visit or free inspection at stanleyroofandsolar.com or by calling (800) 433-4633.

About Stanley Roof and Solar

Stanley Roof and Solar is a family-owned, licensed, and bonded roofing and solar contractor based in Vancouver, Washington, and is a Malarkey Premium Certified contractor. Led by owner Joe Clark, the company serves residential and commercial customers across Clark County and the Portland-Vancouver metro area, and holds contractor licenses in both Washington and Oregon. Its services include roof replacement, repair, inspections, and maintenance, along with metal and asphalt shingle roofing, gutters, and solar panel installation and maintenance.

Press Inquiries

Taylor Dyer

info [at] stanleyroofandsolar.com

800-433-4633

