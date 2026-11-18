MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Members-only feature connects entrepreneurs importing from China with factory-negotiated purchasing opportunities

Dallas, TEXAS, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SURTE Global, a trade infrastructure platform helping independent businesses source and import products directly from manufacturers in China, today announced the launch of SURTE Global Deals, a members-only feature that uses collective purchasing power to negotiate factory-direct pricing for small business importers.

Through Deals, SURTE Global's sourcing team in China works directly with vetted manufacturers to negotiate pricing, purchasing terms, and availability on behalf of its member network. These limited-time opportunities are available only to active members, allowing independent retailers, e-commerce sellers, and other entrepreneurs to benefit from purchasing arrangements negotiated across a larger group of buyers. Unlike public wholesale listings, they cannot be found on any open marketplace.

For many small businesses, importing products directly from China presents challenges beyond finding a supplier. Factory minimum order quantities, limited purchasing volume, language barriers, and international logistics can make it difficult to secure competitive pricing. SURTE Global addresses these challenges by combining direct factory relationships, sourcing support, order coordination, and consolidated logistics on a single platform.

“Deals turns collective buying power into an advantage for individual entrepreneurs,” said Carlos Marquez, founder of SURTE Global.“By negotiating directly with factories on behalf of our members, we can pursue pricing and purchasing opportunities that would otherwise require significantly larger order volumes.”

As SURTE Global's network expands, the company aims to use aggregated purchasing demand to negotiate more favorable terms with manufacturers, creating additional opportunities for independent businesses to compete in product categories traditionally dominated by larger importers. SURTE Global initially focuses on Latino entrepreneurs and serves importers throughout the United States, Mexico, and Latin America.

SURTE Global Deals is available to active members on the company's platform. For more information about membership costs and benefits, visit surteglobal.com.

About SURTE Global

SURTE Global is an import operations platform that helps businesses move from supplier discovery to purchasing execution. Combining software, sourcing operations, and global trade infrastructure, the company helps retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and ecommerce brands manage global purchasing with greater efficiency and control.

Press Inquiries

Carlos Marquez

media [at] surteglobal.com

(214) 253-4594



3710 Rawlins St, Suite 1420

Dallas, TX 75219