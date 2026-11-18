MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Autonomous Delivery Robots Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global autonomous delivery robots market was valued at USD 500 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 610 million in 2026. Supported by expanding commercial deployments, improving fleet economics, and favorable regulatory frameworks, the market is projected to reach USD 6.40 billion by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 26.5% during 2026-2036.

The report assesses driverless ground robots used to transport goods to recipients or between sites, including pavement, road-going, indoor, campus, and curbside pickup systems. Market revenue encompasses robots, chargers, fleet management software, routing platforms, teleoperation, merchant integration, remote supervision, maintenance, fleet operation, and recurring robot-as-a-service fees. It excludes delivery drones, autonomous trucks, robotaxis, warehouse AGVs and mobile robots, hospital internal logistics robots, stationary parcel lockers, and human-operated electric delivery vehicles and cargo bikes.

Regulation Shapes Autonomous Delivery Robot Deployment

Legal classification remains a decisive factor in market development. In the U.S., state-level legislation can classify compliant personal delivery devices as non-vehicles, reducing requirements related to type approval, registration, and driver licensing. Arizona Senate Bill 1305 of 2020, for example, establishes speed, yielding, and insurance requirements for operators.

Japan's revised Road Traffic Act, effective from 1 April 2023, permits qualifying robots to operate on public roads and sidewalks after businesses submit the required notification. This national framework supports repeatable deployments across multiple cities. The U.K. Automated Vehicles Act 2024 focuses on road vehicles and does not provide a clear authorization route for footway machines, leaving many operations dependent on local trials and permissions.

Market Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

Growth in the autonomous delivery robots market is driven by the high cost and operational uncertainty of last-mile delivery. Food, grocery, retail, and parcel businesses are seeking alternatives to labor-intensive, single-order delivery models. Short-radius ordering is particularly well suited to light pavement robots, while lower delivery fees can increase customer adoption and fleet utilization.

Speed, weight, and yielding requirements can limit pavement robot payloads and revenue per trip. Operators must also manage different compliance, insurance, and deployment requirements across jurisdictions. Remote supervision remains a significant operating expense, particularly when fleets enter new cities and intervention rates temporarily rise.

Managed fleet services represent a major commercial opportunity because merchants can adopt autonomous delivery without becoming the legal operator. Additional growth is expected from road-going vehicles serving consolidated grocery and parcel routes, improved robot to remote operator ratios, and campus or controlled-site deployments in markets where public pavement rules remain undeveloped. Suppliers are also shifting from hardware sales toward recurring fleet operation and robot-as-a-service contracts.

Segment Outlook



Robot type: Sidewalk and pedestrian-area robots are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 because they support short-radius food delivery and can operate under non-vehicle classifications in several jurisdictions. Road-going autonomous delivery vehicles are forecast to grow at the highest CAGR due to their higher speeds, larger payloads, and suitability for grocery and parcel delivery.

Payload capacity: Robots carrying up to 25 kg are expected to lead in 2026, reflecting strong demand for food and beverage delivery. The 25 kg to 100 kg segment is projected to expand fastest as larger grocery baskets and consolidated routes improve revenue per trip.

Autonomy level: Remote-supervised autonomy is expected to account for the largest share in 2026, supported by regulations that require monitoring or control capabilities. Fully autonomous systems are projected to record the fastest growth as lower intervention rates improve fleet economics.

Operating model: Owned fleet operations are expected to lead in 2026, while robot-as-a-service is forecast to grow most rapidly. Merchants increasingly prefer contracted delivery services that transfer operating, compliance, maintenance, and insurance responsibilities to specialists.

Application: Food & beverage delivery is expected to remain the largest application in 2026. Grocery delivery is projected to grow at the highest CAGR because larger order values, scheduled delivery windows, and route consolidation support heavier autonomous vehicles. End user: Restaurants & quick service chains are expected to represent the largest end-user segment in 2026. E-commerce & logistics providers are forecast to grow fastest, supported by substantial parcel volumes and established fleet management capabilities.

Regional Market Highlights

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global autonomous delivery robots market in 2026, led by the U.S. State-level non-vehicle classifications, established campus deployments, suburban delivery routes, and a long operating history support regional leadership.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is supported by Japan's national notification regime, high urban order density, major domestic technology manufacturers, and delivery labor shortages associated with aging populations.

Europe presents significant demand but continues to face regulatory limitations in many countries. Campus and controlled-site projects offer a practical entry route while footway regulations develop. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa remain project-driven markets, with opportunities concentrated in university campuses, gated communities, and master-planned developments in the Gulf states, Brazil, and Mexico.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is divided among pavement delivery specialists, road-going vehicle developers, and commerce or platform companies. Pavement operators compete through route density, low intervention rates, merchant integration, and the ability to assume legal operator responsibilities. Road-going developers focus on higher payloads, wider delivery radii, and increased revenue per trip. Platform companies benefit from direct access to customer orders and established digital commerce networks.

Companies profiled include Starship Technologies, Serve Robotics Inc., Nuro, Inc., Avride, Kiwibot, Inc., Cartken Inc., Coco Delivery, Ottonomy Inc., Clevon AS, Delivers AI, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Rakuten Group, Inc., ZMP Inc., Meituan, JD.com, Inc., Neolix Technologies Co., Ltd., Pudu Robotics, and Cainiao Network.

Business Value of the Report

The report provides global market estimates and long-term forecasts, evaluates regulatory models, and examines unit economics such as revenue per trip, route density, intervention rates, and remote supervision costs. It also identifies high-growth opportunities by robot type, payload capacity, autonomy level, operating model, application, end user, and region.

Competitive benchmarking covers regulatory class, jurisdictional footprint, market positioning, and operating strategy. The findings support market entry, deployment planning, investment assessment, partnership development, and technology strategy for robot manufacturers, fleet operators, merchants, logistics providers, and investors.

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