MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) October 2026 Ecosystem Update shows protocols paid $733,070 for critical bugs as hack losses reached $6.5 billion

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunefi today published its October 2026 Ecosystem Update, which shows protocols paying more to find critical vulnerabilities before attackers do. Bug bounty programs on Immunefi confirmed 46 critical vulnerabilities in October, up 318% from 11 a year earlier, and paid researchers $733,070 for critical bugs, up from $269,803.

The figures land in a month that showed what is at stake. DefiLlama tracked $6.5 billion in crypto hacks and exploits across 37 incidents in October, against $26.6 million in October 2025. A single breach at a centralized exchange accounted for 97.9% of the total, and the rest still came to $136.8 million, about five times October 2025's level.

Protocols are pricing their bounties against what they stand to lose. Paxos Labs, which launched on Immunefi on October 20, and Lombard, which doubled its maximum bounty, both pay 10% of the funds a critical bug directly affects, up to $500,000. As of November 16, 47 live programs on Immunefi pay $500,000 or more for a critical bug, and 29 pay $1 million or more.

The pay is reaching more researchers. Valid bug bounty reports rose to 233 from 73, and 300 researchers were paid in October, up from 64. Researchers earned $1,217,083, up 87% year over year, and $145.9 million on Immunefi to date.

“A protocol only needs to miss one critical vulnerability for a cheaper security option to become its most expensive decision,” said Gonçalo Magalhães, Head of Security at Immunefi.“When millions are at stake, who's finding your critical vulnerabilities matters. Immunefi is built for teams that ask what they stand to lose before they ask what they could save. If your priority is the lowest price, we're probably not the right fit.”

The full report is available in the October 2026 Immunefi Ecosystem Update. Opening today are the Base audit competition on Immunefi and Immunefi Studio, invite-only tools that show researchers how each program responds and pays, and check draft reports for duplicates and known issues.

About Immunefi

Immunefi is the security platform for the onchain economy, running bug bounty programs for lending protocols including Aave, Sky, Spark and Compound, and Solana protocols including Raydium, Orca and Pyth. It has helped prevent more than $25 billion in hacks across 650-plus protocols, and it protects more than $180 billion in user funds. More than 85,000 security researchers are part of its community.

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