MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI Edge Data Centers Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global AI edge data centers market was valued at USD 10.64 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 15.82 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 108.87 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. The report examines market dynamics, technological developments, regulatory conditions, competitive activity, business models, value chains and long-term growth opportunities.

Market demand includes infrastructure, software and services supporting accelerator-equipped servers for AI workloads, particularly inference. Covered offerings include AI servers and accelerator systems, storage and networking equipment, power infrastructure, air-based and liquid cooling, racks, enclosures, prefabricated modules, DCIM, edge AI orchestration, security software and professional services. Centralized hyperscale campuses, sites above approximately 20 MW, device-level AI, colocation leasing and operator GPU-as-a-service revenue are excluded.

AI Inference and Distributed Computing Drive Market Growth

The transition from AI training to real-time inference near users, devices and operational systems is the primary market driver. NVIDIA reported that inference generated more than 40% of its data center revenue over the four quarters preceding August 2024. The company subsequently noted that reasoning AI may require substantially more computing capacity per task than one-shot inference. Falling inference costs are also increasing query volumes and supporting broader deployment across enterprises, telecom networks and industrial environments.

Latency, bandwidth efficiency and data sovereignty requirements are accelerating investment in local AI infrastructure. Telecom operators are advancing AI-ready edge environments and AI-RAN programs, including central-office conversions and distributed inference nodes. Existing enterprise rooms, telecom offices and points of presence offer a rapid deployment route because they already provide space, power and fiber connectivity. However, new builds are expected to overtake retrofit & upgrade deployments from 2028 as existing facilities reach power and cooling limits.

Power availability, cooling capacity and uncertain returns remain key restraints. Most conventional edge facilities were not designed for dense GPU systems, and a single eight-GPU server may exceed the power allocation of a typical edge rack. Accelerator costs, memory shortages and stalled generative AI pilots may also delay purchasing decisions. Distributed sites create additional cybersecurity and operational risks, while shortages of personnel experienced in GPU systems, liquid cooling and remote fleet management increase dependence on managed services.

Prefabricated Modules and Liquid Cooling Create New Opportunities

Prefabricated and liquid-cooled AI edge modules are gaining attention because they integrate power, cooling, enclosures and commissioning into factory-built systems. These platforms can shorten deployment schedules and improve consistency across distributed fleets. Sovereign AI initiatives, regulated industries, manufacturing, robotics and autonomous transportation provide further opportunities for modular infrastructure and regional inference capacity.

Rack density is rising rapidly, making cooling systems one of the fastest-growing hardware categories. Air-based cooling is expected to retain the larger market share in 2026, while liquid cooling is projected to grow faster and overtake it around 2034. Small language models and efficient inference accelerators are also supporting deployment in existing facilities by reducing computing requirements and operating costs.

Segment Outlook



Component: Hardware is expected to hold the largest share in 2026 because of the value of GPU servers, power systems, cooling equipment and enclosures. Software is projected to grow the fastest as operators require centralized tools to deploy, update, monitor and secure models across unstaffed sites.

Hardware: AI servers & accelerator systems are forecast to lead in 2026. Cooling systems will record the fastest growth as higher rack densities exceed the capabilities of conventional air cooling.

Services: Integration & deployment is expected to lead initially, while managed & maintenance services are projected to become the largest service category around 2029.

Facility type: On-premises enterprise edge is expected to account for the largest share in 2026. Telecom edge will grow the fastest as AI-RAN progresses from trials to commercial deployment.

Power capacity: The 100 kW-1 MW category is forecast to lead in 2026. Above 5 MW facilities will grow the fastest as metro and regional inference sites support multiple customers.

Application: Generative AI & LLM inference is expected to hold the largest share, while autonomous systems & robotics will post the fastest growth. End user: Cloud, colocation & neocloud providers are projected to lead in 2026. Telecom operators will expand at the highest rate through AI-RAN and edge cloud initiatives.

Regional AI Edge Data Center Market Outlook

North America is expected to hold the largest global market share in 2026, with the U.S. remaining the leading country throughout the forecast period. The region benefits from a concentrated supplier base, early telecom edge programs, defense demand, smart-city investment and expanding autonomous vehicle fleets.

Asia-Pacific is projected to rank second, led by China and supported by AI-RAN development in Japan and Indonesia. India is expected to overtake Japan by 2036 as telecom and enterprise edge infrastructure expands. Europe ranks third, with Germany as its largest country market. Lengthy grid connection timelines in major data center hubs are encouraging smaller distributed deployments, while the Nordics are benefiting from sovereign AI and modular infrastructure projects.

The Middle East & Africa is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, driven by sovereign AI investment across Gulf countries. Saudi Arabia is expected to remain the region's largest market and the fastest-growing country globally. Brazil leads Latin America, supported by tax incentives and distributed GPU clusters deployed in regional edge facilities.

Competitive Landscape

The AI edge data centers market remains fragmented because suppliers typically specialize in servers, accelerators, power systems, cooling, enclosures, networking or management software. Dell Technologies led the market in 2025 with an estimated 13.6% share, followed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise at 6.6%, Lenovo at 6.1%, Supermicro at 5.6%, Huawei at 4.9% and Schneider Electric at 4.0%.

Between January 2024 and October 2026, the 14 companies profiled in the report announced 90 verified market developments. These included 37 product launches, 35 partnerships, seven agreements and contracts, five acquisitions, five investments and one expansion. Competitive strategies focus on edge-specific server design, validated reference architectures, fleet management software, liquid cooling and integrated modular systems.

Companies assessed include Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo, Supermicro, Huawei, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Cisco, NVIDIA, Eaton, Delta Electronics, Nokia, Rittal and Armada.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global AI edge data center market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and technology trends.

Assesses edge AI accelerators, high-density power, liquid cooling, prefabricated modules, AI networking, orchestration and security.

Identifies high-growth segments by component, facility type, power capacity, deployment model, application and end user.

Analyzes five regions, 22 countries, the Nordics and four rest-of-region groups.

Benchmarks leading suppliers by product portfolio, strategy, market position and market share. Supports product planning, partnership evaluation, acquisitions, investment decisions and market entry strategies.

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