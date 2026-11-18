MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Military Simulation and Training Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global military simulation and training market was valued at USD 15.80 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 17.20 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 42.60 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2026-2036. The report assesses defense spending and program trends, simulated training accreditation, range and airspace capacity, interoperability, security constraints, pricing, contracting models, the value chain, the supplier landscape, and long-term growth opportunities.

Market coverage includes simulators, training devices, synthetic environments, simulation software, scenario content, integration middleware, and associated services. Exclusions include live-fire infrastructure without a simulation component, simulated platforms and weapons, civil aviation training, general physical and recruit education, and clinical medical task trainers.

Military Simulation and Training Market Dynamics

Higher defense budgets, force modernization, and the rebuilding of European land and air capabilities are accelerating demand for military simulation and training systems. In June 2025, NATO allies agreed to allocate 5 percent of gross domestic product annually to defense and security by 2035. At least 3.5 percent is intended for core defense capabilities, while 1.5 percent is designated for defense- and security-related civilian investment supporting military capabilities and resilience. These commitments could fund platform simulators, aircrew training systems, collective training infrastructure, reservist preparation, mobilization exercises, and national resilience programs.

Limited access to ranges and segregated airspace is strengthening the role of synthetic training. New ranges require land, while additional military airspace depends on civil aviation approval. Rising aircraft operating costs, constrained munitions production, and the expense of guided weapons further support the substitution of selected live activities. Simulation is also critical for preparing forces to operate against drones, electronic warfare, jammed communications, and degraded navigation, which cannot always be exercised safely or realistically in live environments.

Accreditation remains a major restraint. Simulated hours generate savings only when military services or airworthiness authorities credit them toward currency and qualification requirements. Regulatory changes require extensive evidence and lengthy approval processes. Additional challenges include training budget reductions during equipment program overruns, limited access to classified threat data, and difficulties measuring the direct effect of training on operational performance.

Growth opportunities are emerging in cross-national and cross-classification interoperability, reservist and mobilization preparation, counter-UAS and electronic warfare environments, and contracted training delivery. Market development increasingly favors trained output, recurring scenario updates, and integration capabilities that connect systems across vendors, services, nations, and security levels.

Segment Analysis

By training type, the market is segmented into live, virtual, constructive, and gaming. Virtual training is expected to hold the largest share in 2026, supported by demand for flight, gunnery, and ship bridge simulators that reduce costly live activity. Constructive training is projected to record the highest CAGR because it enables large-scale headquarters, formation, collective, and joint exercises with limited incremental cost.

By platform domain, the market covers air, land, naval, space, cyber, and joint & multi-domain training. Air is expected to lead in 2026 due to high flying-hour costs, mature aircrew simulator accreditation, and the capital value of full mission simulators. Joint and multi-domain training is forecast to grow fastest as allied forces prioritize integrated operational concepts and multinational exercises.

By offering, the market includes simulator hardware & devices, synthetic environments & simulation software, training services & outsourced delivery, content & scenario development, integration & interoperability middleware, and sustainment & through-life support. Simulator hardware and devices are projected to account for the largest share in 2026. Training services and outsourced delivery are expected to achieve the highest CAGR as defense customers adopt availability- and throughput-based contracts that transfer utilization and obsolescence risk to providers.

Platform conversion & type training is set to lead the application segment in 2026, reflecting established accreditation and continuous crew qualification requirements. Counter-UAS & electronic warfare training is projected to grow fastest because evolving threats require frequent content updates and operating conditions that are difficult to reproduce on conventional ranges.

Capital purchases are expected to remain the leading procurement model, supported by established defense acquisition processes and simulator purchases linked to aircraft, vehicle, and vessel programs. Training-as-a-service & availability contracts are forecast to expand rapidly by converting capital requirements into operating expenditure and allowing training capacity to scale with demand.

Air forces are expected to represent the largest end-user segment in 2026. Reserve & national mobilization is projected to post the highest CAGR, driven by European force expansion, limited training time, restricted range access, and potential resilience funding.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to hold the largest military simulation and training market share in 2026. The region benefits from extensive defense training infrastructure, mature accreditation practices, established simulation software suppliers, leading defense contractors, and significant experience with outsourced training delivery.

Europe is forecast to register the highest CAGR through 2036, supported by NATO spending commitments, force rebuilding, limited range capacity, airspace constraints, and expanding mobilization and resilience programs. The report provides detailed analysis of the U.K., Germany, France, Poland, the Nordic countries, Italy, and Spain.

Asia-Pacific demand is being supported by force expansion, new aircraft and vessel inductions, and requirements for localized production, support, and operation of training systems. The Middle East & Africa market remains focused on aircrew and armor training associated with platform procurement, while Latin American demand is concentrated in aircrew preparation and constructive exercises for internal security and disaster response.

Competitive Landscape

Competition includes platform primes, specialist training providers, simulation software companies, synthetic environment suppliers, and integration specialists. Competitive advantage increasingly depends on the ability to operate training enterprises under throughput-based contracts and secure accreditation for systems connecting multiple nations and classification levels.

Companies profiled include CAE Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, RTX Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Thales S.A., BAE Systems plc, Leonardo S.p.A., Airbus SE, Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., QinetiQ Group plc, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Babcock International Group PLC, and Bohemia Interactive Simulations.

Business Value of the Report



Provides global military simulation and training market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses the effect of NATO spending commitments on training budgets and procurement.

Evaluates accreditation, range capacity, airspace availability, interoperability, and security constraints.

Identifies high-growth segments across training type, platform domain, offering, application, procurement model, end user, and region.

Tracks opportunities in counter-UAS, electronic warfare, mobilization, and joint multi-domain training.

Benchmarks leading suppliers by training delivery, integration capabilities, product portfolios, and strategic positioning. Supports market entry, bid strategy, partnership development, investment planning, and product positioning.

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