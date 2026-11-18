MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Molecular Quality Control Market Size, Share, and Trends - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global molecular quality control market was valued at USD 1.082 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 1.171 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to rise to USD 2.564 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2026-2036. The report examines control technologies, independent and kit-based controls, laboratory quality control practices, regulatory requirements, cost per determination, competitive positioning, and long-term growth opportunities.

Recurring demand is a defining feature of the molecular quality control market because laboratories require controls for analytical runs, assay verification, calibration, and ongoing performance monitoring. Market growth is therefore linked to testing volumes, expanding assay menus, and the decentralization of molecular diagnostics rather than instrument sales alone. Relevant products include independent third-party controls, instrument- & assay-specific controls, quantitative calibrators and standards, multi-analyte and syndromic panels, whole-process controls, and quality control data management software.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Rising molecular testing volumes across infectious disease, oncology, inherited disease, blood screening, and pharmacogenomics are increasing demand for reliable control materials. Molecular infectious disease testing remains above pre-pandemic levels, while oncology and genetic testing continue to expand. Tempus AI reported 31% growth in oncology testing volume in the second quarter of 2026, highlighting the increasing use of advanced molecular diagnostics.

Regulatory and accreditation requirements are also supporting market expansion. Revised Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments requirements took effect in December 2024, followed by corresponding updates to College of American Pathologists accreditation checklists. Although the FDA final rule concerning laboratory developed tests was vacated by a federal court in March 2025, laboratories remain responsible for documenting ongoing assay performance under applicable accreditation and quality standards. In Europe, the In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation is increasing demand for characterized and traceable controls, particularly as Class C self-declared legacy device manufacturers approach the September 26, 2026 notified body agreement deadline.

Multiplex testing provides another important growth catalyst. Syndromic panels capable of detecting fifteen or more targets require multi-analyte controls, which typically command higher prices than single-analyte products. The expansion of molecular diagnostics into hospitals, satellite laboratories, urgent care facilities, and near-patient settings is also increasing the number of quality control programs required across healthcare networks.

Market restraints include the use of leftover patient samples and pooled in-house materials, budget pressure, and efforts to minimize non-billable laboratory expenses. Laboratories may reduce control frequency, select narrower panels, or extend vial usage when resources are constrained. Product developers must also address commutability, matrix effects, nucleic acid fragmentation, target coverage, and the need to update control panels as assays add pathogens, variants, and biomarkers.

High-Growth Market Opportunities

Independent third-party controls are expected to hold the largest product share in 2026 and record the highest CAGR through 2036. These products support independent assay assessment, cross-platform comparison, and the detection of systematic issues that kit-supplied controls may not identify. Demand is particularly strong for whole-process controls in clinically relevant matrices and multi-analyte panels aligned with commercial syndromic assays.

Quality control data management software is also positioned for strong growth as laboratories adopt statistical monitoring, centralized review, and peer-group comparison. Additional opportunities include low-level controls for molecular oncology and liquid biopsy, regulatory-grade materials for diagnostic manufacturers, and control products designed for European compliance requirements.

By analyte type, viral controls are expected to represent the largest market share in 2026 due to sustained respiratory virus testing, blood-borne virus monitoring, sexually transmitted infection testing, and widespread use of syndromic panels. Human genomic & somatic variant controls are projected to grow at the highest CAGR, supported by comprehensive genomic profiling, inherited disease testing, drug-response testing, liquid biopsy, and residual disease detection.

Polymerase chain reaction is expected to remain the leading technology segment in 2026, reflecting the extensive global use of real-time PCR in clinical molecular diagnostics. Next-generation sequencing is projected to deliver the fastest growth as laboratories increase clinical sequencing for oncology and inherited disease and require controls spanning library preparation, sequencing performance, and bioinformatics workflows.

Infectious disease testing is forecast to remain the largest application segment in 2026, while oncology testing is expected to record the highest CAGR. Hospital & clinical laboratories will continue to account for the largest end-user share. In vitro diagnostic manufacturers & other end users are projected to grow rapidly as assay development, verification, validation, and lot release activities increase.

Regional Molecular Quality Control Market Outlook

North America is expected to lead the global market in 2026, supported by substantial molecular testing volumes, established accreditation requirements, widespread adoption of independent controls, and the presence of major suppliers. Europe will maintain a significant market position due to international laboratory accreditation, blood and plasma screening programs, high diagnostic testing volumes, and implementation of the In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region through 2036. Expansion will be driven by investments in molecular testing capacity across China, India, Japan, and South Korea, broader adoption of international accreditation standards, government funding for public health laboratories, and an expanding regional supplier presence. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer additional opportunities as molecular diagnostics, accreditation programs, national disease initiatives, and clinical laboratory infrastructure develop.

Competitive Landscape

The molecular quality control market is moderately consolidated, with diagnostics companies, dedicated control manufacturers, specialist suppliers, and software providers competing on menu breadth, commutability, whole-process formats, lot-to-lot consistency, stability, regulatory grade, peer-group data, and price per determination. Strategic priorities include expanding oncology control portfolios, aligning products with commercial assay menus, introducing ready-to-use formats, and integrating controls with data management services.

Acquisitions continue to reshape the supplier base. LGC acquired DiaMex in December 2024, adding Optitrol serology and molecular controls following its earlier acquisition of Technopath Clinical Diagnostics. Bio-Rad acquired Exact Diagnostics, while Cole-Parmer acquired ZeptoMetrix.

Companies profiled in the report include LGC Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Microbiologics, Inc., ZeptoMetrix LLC, Maine Molecular Quality Controls, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd, Revvity, Inc., Streck, Inc., and Qnostics Ltd.

Report Value



Provides global molecular quality control market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates growth across product, analyte type, technology, application, end user, and geography.

Assesses the effects of accreditation requirements and regulatory developments in the U.S. and Europe.

Identifies opportunities in independent third-party controls, whole-process controls, oncology controls, and quality control software.

Analyzes market restraints, technical challenges, pricing considerations, and emerging trends.

Benchmarks leading suppliers, acquisitions, product strategies, and competitive positioning. Supports product development, partnership, pricing, acquisition, investment, and market entry decisions.

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