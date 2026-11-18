MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frost & Sullivan recognizes the Aurora® Agentic SOC for combining agentic AI, human expertise, and trusted security outcomes at scale

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, the cybersecurity and AI company, today announced it has been named a Visionary Leader in the Frost RadarTM: AI Security Operations Centers, 2026. Arctic Wolf ranked highly in both Innovation and Growth among all vendors evaluated, reflecting the company's leadership in delivering agentic security operations through the Aurora Agentic SOC, the world's largest commercial agentic SOC, which conducts more than 200,000 investigations each week to deliver trusted security outcomes at scale.

As organizations face increasingly sophisticated AI-powered threats, Frost & Sullivan notes that leading AI SOCs must balance machine-speed response with human accountability, governance, and transparency. The report recognizes Arctic Wolf for delivering this balance through a differentiated approach that combines the Aurora Agentic SOC, the patent-pending Swarm of ExpertsTM, the AI Trust EngineTM, and the Concierge Security® experience, enabling organizations to realize the benefits of agentic security operations without the cost and complexity of building an AI SOC themselves.

"Machine-speed threats require machine-speed defense that organizations can trust," said Dan Schiappa, President of Technology and Services at Arctic Wolf. "The Aurora Agentic SOC was purpose-built to combine agentic AI with human oversight to deliver better security outcomes at scale. This recognition from Frost & Sullivan validates our approach of using specialized AI agents to perform the heavy lifting while our security experts provide the oversight needed to deliver trusted outcomes.”

Machine-Speed Defense Built on a Swarm of Experts

Built on the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, the Aurora Agentic SOC coordinates Arctic Wolf's patent-pending Swarm of Experts framework, which combines a large team of specialized AI agents with experienced Arctic Wolf security analysts, enabling rapid investigation and response while maintaining human oversight where it matters most.

According to Frost & Sullivan, "one of the firm's most important differentiators is its Swarm of Experts architecture, which enables the solution to work as a coordinated investigation team." A central orchestrator reviews each incident, assigns tasks to specialized agents, and leverages AI judges to validate the quality and confidence of conclusions before actions are taken.

The report also highlights Arctic Wolf's ability to leverage agentic AI proactively. Frost & Sullivan found that "Arctic Wolf also harnesses agentic AI before incidents occur," noting that the company's agentic detection capabilities have resulted in "over 950 detections being written autonomously." The report further describes an "agentic detection factory" that can rapidly transform threat intelligence into new detections, helping customers stay ahead of emerging threats.

To ensure security outcomes remain governed and trustworthy, the Aurora Agentic SOC is backed by the AI Trust EngineTM, Arctic Wolf's quality assurance framework. Frost & Sullivan notes that the AI Trust Engine "handles agent boundaries, escalation, testing, sampling, and drift monitoring," governing how the Swarm of Experts operates while ensuring consequential decisions are escalated to human experts when needed.

Frost & Sullivan highlighted Arctic Wolf's belief that humans should remain in and on the loop, noting that "while agents can perform most detection, triage, investigation, response, and continuous improvement work, people need to remain central to cybersecurity." Through the Concierge Security® experience, security experts provide customer-specific context, strategic guidance, and oversight to help organizations continuously improve their security posture.

Delivering Trusted Security Outcomes at Scale

Beyond its technology innovation, Frost & Sullivan also recognized Arctic Wolf's rapid time to value and predictable commercial model. The Aurora Agentic SOC can be deployed in as little as 10 days, enabling organizations to benefit from AI-powered security operations without the complexity of building and managing an agentic SOC themselves. The report notes that Arctic Wolf's pricing "is not token-, alert-, investigation-, or ingestion-based," and that the company "assumes responsibility for model and token optimization rather than transferring that complexity and financial uncertainty to customers."

In addition, Frost & Sullivan highlighted Arctic Wolf's channel-first go-to-market strategy, which spans resellers, distributors, managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud marketplaces, cyber insurance partners, technology alliances, and OEM relationships.

Frost & Sullivan concludes that "Arctic Wolf's core value proposition is relevant to address organizations' needs and will continue to generate growth opportunities in the rapidly evolving AI SOC market."

Through the Aurora Superintelligence Platform and Aurora Agentic SOC, Arctic Wolf combines trusted AI, human expertise, and proven operational scale to help organizations strengthen cyber resilience, reduce operational burden, and stay ahead of machine-speed threats.

To learn why Frost & Sullivan named Arctic Wolf a Visionary Leader, read the report.

Additional Resources



Learn more about the Aurora Superintelligence Platform

Learn more about the Aurora Agentic SOC

Learn more about Aurora Managed Detection and Response

Learn more about the Security Operations Warranty If you're ready to get started, request a demo



About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf is the cybersecurity and AI company that ends cyber risk by transforming it into business resilience. Powered by the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, Arctic Wolf delivers modern security operations built on proprietary AI and decades of real-world expertise. By combining AI-driven automation with expert-validated precision, Arctic Wolf helps organizations confidently manage cyber risk, so they can operate with control and the freedom to innovate. To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit .

Media Contact

Caren Auchman

Vice President, Corporate Communications, Arctic Wolf

...

© 2026 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Aurora, Alpha AI, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.