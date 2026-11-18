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Airbnb is limiting separate rental agreements on most new bookings, so hosts should check whether any part of their insurance depends on one

- Nick Massey, Chief Sales Officer at Proper InsuranceBOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Airbnb hosts who rely on a signed rental agreement to set guest expectations and safety terms will lose that option for most new bookings. Under Airbnb's updated policy, hosts generally can't require a separate rental agreement for bookings made on or after Nov. 20, 2026. Bookings made before that date stay under Airbnb's current rules.Airbnb allows limited exceptions: agreements required by law or homeowners association rules, agreements for optional amenities, monthly stays, and Airbnb Luxe listings. Custom terms now go in the listing's additional rules section.Some states write the agreement into law. Under North Carolina's Vacation Rental Act (G.S. 42A-10), the owner or real estate broker and the guest must execute a written vacation rental agreement. A guest accepts the agreement by signing it, by paying after receiving it, or by taking possession of the property after receiving it. Since first announcing the update, Airbnb has added another exception for agreements required by a host's insurance provider. Some policies make a signed agreement a condition of coverage, and others don't. For hosts, the practical question is whether their policy requires one for coverage to apply.That often comes down to what kind of policy they carry: a short-term rental policy, or another product sold under the short-term rental insurance label. Short-term rental insurance means a short-term rental policy: one that stands alone, covers any use, follows the guest, covers both building and contents, and covers business income. Proper encourages hosts to check any policy against those five tests.Contractors, service providers, friends, and family all visit a rental property, and none of them sign a rental agreement. A liability policy that depends on one would leave hosts exposed when any of them gets hurt. Proper's short-term rental policy is designed to respond to a covered loss whether or not a rental agreement was signed by the injured party.“We disagree with Airbnb's decision to limit rental agreements,” said Nick Massey, chief sales officer at Proper Insurance.“This is about safety and hospitality. Understanding your insurance contract is more important than ever. Your insurance must stand independent of platform requirements, or the lack of them.”Proper Insurance recommends three steps for hosts before Nov. 20:1. Check whether a state law, local ordinance, or homeowners association rule requires a rental agreement for the property. If one does, ask Airbnb whether its legal-requirement exception applies.2. Keep the reservation record and a dated copy of the listing's house rules and additional rules.3. Connect with a dedicated short-term rental risk manager at Proper Insurance, free of charge, with any questions on verifying your current insurance coverage ahead of Airbnb's update.The change puts a simple question in front of every Airbnb host: does any part of their insurance depend on a signed rental agreement? Hosts should find the answer in their own policy before Nov. 20, not after a claim.

Nick Massey

Proper Insurance

+1 888-631-6680

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Airbnb Limits Rental Agreements Starting Nov. 20; Proper Says a Host's Liability Coverage Shouldn't Depend on One News Provided By Proper Insurance November 18, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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