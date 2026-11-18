Starsg AI Platform

New accounts can apply STARSG2026 for a limited introductory credit, valid for 30 days; launch-day registrations can earn an additional referral credit.

BAY AREA, LA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- StarsgAI announced a redemption campaign, a time-limited offer for teams evaluating AI models on StarsgAI.New accounts that register and enter the code receive a substantial introductory credit with no minimum spend. The campaign is time-limited; the credit expires 30 days after issuance. Accounts registered before November 30, 2026 can earn an additional referral credit by inviting friends, subject to the referral terms.The credit covers a meaningful first production test across text, image, video, and speech models, so teams can compare quality, latency, and cost before deploying further.One API for multiple AI capabilitiesStarsg is an AI model and capability platform operated by Starsg Group Inc. It provides unified API access to text, image, video, speech recognition, and speech synthesis. The API is OpenAI-compatible, so existing applications can select models through the model parameter without a separate SDK or credentials.The catalog includes more than 50 AI models and services. A single account and wallet cover usage across model types, with call records for reconciliation. Usage-based billing, published pricing, tier discounts, and spend rebates are managed through the platform, which also handles gateway-level routing and retries.How to claim the offer1. Register a new Starsg account.2. Open the credits page.3. Enter STARSG2026 to activate the introductory credit.4. Apply the credit within 30 days; launch-day accounts can use the referral option to earn an additional credit.The offer requires no minimum spend and is subject to usage limits, referral conditions, and the terms on the credits page. The campaign is time-limited; credits expire 30 days after issuance. Promotional credits are separate from upstream pricing and may not be combined with other offers.About StarsgStarsg is an AI model and capability platform operated by Starsg Group Inc. It provides unified API access to AI capabilities across text, image, video, and speech, with OpenAI-compatible integration, centralized billing, and platform-level routing. More information is available at starsg.

Elina

Starsg

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Starsg Launches STARSG2026 Campaign, Giving AI Teams a Lower-Cost Start News Provided By Starsg November 18, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.