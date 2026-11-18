The four-day program featured late-breaking science and practical clinical pearls, delivered onsite and worldwide via new live simulcast.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A record-breaking 3,000+ clinicians and industry partners joined HMP Global's 2026 Neuroscience Education Institute (NEI) Fall Congress, a premier psychiatric and psychopharmacology conference for mental health professionals, held November 5-8 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. Over four days, nearly 1,350 prescribers gathered onsite, while virtual attendees from around the world tuned in to the new live simulcast.

The program paired late-breaking science with clinically relevant education and practical takeaways attendees could immediately apply in their practice. Sessions featured live polling, faculty Q&A, interactive games, and Daily Dose recaps to keep audiences engaged and make the complex pharmacology content memorable.

Since 2004, NEI Fall Congress has served as a one-of-a-kind educational experience, designed to help clinicians make informed decisions by breaking down concepts through animation and a visual language exclusive to the Neuroscience Education Institute. This year's record turnout reflects the growing demand among mental health professionals for clear, evidence-based instruction in psychopharmacology, as clinicians look for trusted ways to keep pace with a fast-moving field.

“Our goal is for clinicians to leave not just informed, but inspired and equipped for Monday morning,” said Andrew Cutler, MD, chairman of NEI Fall Congress.“Whether they're applying hands-on skills, digging into new data, or reinforcing prescribing nuances through play, every element is designed to translate complex psychiatry into practical, patient-centered care.”

From Late-Breaking Science to Game Show Finale: Highlights from NEI Fall Congress

Sessions ranged from emerging therapies for depression and psychosis to the evidence behind psilocybin and MDMA-assisted therapy, with hands-on takeaways such as a live demonstration of AIMS scoring to help clinicians spot tardive dyskinesia earlier. Balancing education and fun, the congress closed on a lighter note with“The Dating Game,” in which faculty played mystery“Bachelor Meds” and the audience voted through live polling.

Research had its own spotlight at the Scientific Poster Session, which featured more than 150 posters spanning the breadth of mental health research and a poster reception. Three Young Investigator winners were recognized for work on shared cognitive-behavioral frameworks for obsessive-compulsive features in ADHD, pharmacotherapy and real-world outcomes in ADHD, and early subjective response to antidepressants as a predictor of 12-week outcomes. The winning abstracts and the full Virtual Poster Library are available to view for both members and non-members at .

“What stood out most was the curiosity in every room, from packed sessions to the poster hall,” Cutler said.“Seeing so many clinicians eager to learn from one another, and to bring that learning back to their patients, is what makes this community so special. I look forward to reconvening in Florida next spring to keep those conversations going.”

Registration is Open for NEI Spring and Fall Congress 2027

The NEI Spring Congress will take place May 21-23, 2027, in Kissimmee, Florida. Clinicians will continue the momentum started in Colorado Springs to gain insights into the latest advancements in psychopharmacology and explore groundbreaking research on treatment strategies, side effects, drug interactions, and clinical management. Registration is now open and you can reserve your spot or explore the agenda for more details.

NEI Fall Congress will return to Colorado Springs November 4-7, 2027. The 2027 scientific agenda will be announced soon. Register today to reserve your spot.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight - with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.

Brittany Pride Sellitto

HMP Global

+1 717-341-8903

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HMP Global's NEI Fall Congress Draws Record Attendance, Bringing Psychopharmacology to Life in Colorado Springs News Provided By HMP Global November 18, 2026, 15:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science



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