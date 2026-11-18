MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Physician-led advisory firm assists 100+ healthcare facilities improve financial performance, operational efficiency, and sustainable physician partnerships.

- Howard Greenfield

SOUTH FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Enhance Healthcare Consulting (EHC) announced that it negotiated more than $500 million in subsidies past 2 years. A national physician-led healthcare advisory firm specializing in anesthesia, radiology, and perioperative services, EHC is helping hospitals, ASC's and health systems address escalating financial and operational challenges through independent consulting, strategic negotiations, and data-driven solutions.

As healthcare organizations confront rising staffing costs, physician and APP shortages, reimbursement pressures, and increasing hospital subsidy requirements, EHC provides specialized expertise to help healthcare leaders improve financial sustainability, strengthen operational performance, and maintain high-quality patient care.

Over the past 2 years, EHC reports significant national achievements:

.$500 Million in Subsidies: Negotiated more than $500 million in anesthesia and radiology hospital subsidies to support sustainable financial arrangements between hospitals and physician groups. Should we add“and radiology”?

.100+ Healthcare Facilities: Provided advisory services to more than 100 healthcare facilities nationwide.

.64+ Specialty Groups: Supported 34 anesthesia groups and optimized operations for more than 30 radiology practices.

.National Reach: Worked with 15 large healthcare systems, with engagements spanning 33 states.

"Hospitals and ASC's are facing mounting pressure to control costs while securing reliable, high-quality clinical coverage," said Howard Greenfield, MD, co-founder and Principal at EHC. "Achieving long-term stability requires aligning physician incentives, staffing requirements, and health system financial goals without compromising patient care."

Addressing Financial Pressures Facing Hospitals

Anesthesia and radiology are essential to hospital operations, yet both specialties face significant workforce shortages, rising coverage costs, and increasingly complex financial arrangements.

EHC works directly with hospital executives, physician groups, and perioperative leaders to identify operational inefficiencies, evaluate financial performance, and develop sustainable staffing and contractual solutions.

Founded by board-certified anesthesiologists Howard Greenfield, MD, and Robert Stiefel, MD, EHC combines firsthand clinical experience with financial analysis and operational expertise.

Unlike consulting organizations affiliated with staffing vendors, billing companies, or hospital contract management firms, EHC operates independently, allowing its recommendations to focus on each client's financial, operational, and clinical priorities.

"Short-term cost reductions rarely solve systemic operational challenges," said Robert Stiefel, MD, co-founder and Principal at EHC. "Our independent, data-driven approach helps hospital leaders and physician groups develop fair, sustainable agreements that support both financial stability and quality patient care."

Delivering Measurable Financial and Operational Improvements

EHC provides specialized consulting services across five critical areas:

.Anesthesia and Radiology Financial Optimization: Evaluating staffing models, physician and APP compensation, and hospital subsidy structures to improve financial sustainability.

.Contract and Subsidy Negotiations: Using financial benchmarking and operational data to establish equitable agreements between hospitals and specialty physician groups.

.Perioperative Performance Improvement: Identifying opportunities to improve operating room utilization, surgical throughput, scheduling, and staffing efficiency.

.Revenue Cycle Optimization: Assessing reimbursement, collections, and revenue cycle performance to identify opportunities for financial improvement.

.Hospital-Physician Alignment: Developing sustainable partnerships that balance clinical coverage requirements, physician expectations, and hospital financial objectives.

Building Sustainable Healthcare Partnerships

As healthcare organizations face continued financial pressures, EHC emphasizes the importance of aligning clinical operations with long-term financial strategies.

Its physician-led consulting model combines independent analysis, national benchmarking, and practical operational recommendations to help hospitals and medical groups strengthen their partnerships and address increasingly complex healthcare challenges.

With engagements spanning 33 states and more than $500 million in annual negotiated anesthesia subsidies, EHC continues to demonstrate the value of specialized, independent advisory services in an increasingly challenging healthcare environment.

About Enhance Healthcare Consulting

Enhance Healthcare Consulting (EHC) is a national, independent, physician-led healthcare advisory firm specializing in anesthesia, radiology, and perioperative services. Founded by board-certified anesthesiologists Howard Greenfield, MD, and Robert Stiefel, MD, EHC partners with hospitals, health systems, and specialty physician groups to improve financial performance, operational efficiency, and clinical alignment.

Through independent consulting, strategic contract negotiations, financial benchmarking, and operational assessments, EHC helps healthcare organizations develop sustainable solutions that support both financial stability and high-quality patient care.

For more information, visit enhancehc.

Howard Greenfield

Enhance Healthcare Consulting

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Enhance Healthcare Consulting Helps Hospitals Cut Anesthesia and Radiology Costs, Negotiating $500 Million in Subsidies News Provided By Enhance Healthcare Consulting November 18, 2026, 15:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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