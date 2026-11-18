MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Mark Reel Jr., Founder and CEO of Reel Fathers Rights, a premier California family law firm handling Divorce, Child Custody, Domestic Violence Restraining Orders, and Child Support, is speaking today at the United States Capitol as part of the“Fathers, Families and Federal Policies” Congressional Briefing hosted by the National Council for Equal Shared Parenting (NCESP).

The briefing brings together attorneys, researchers, nonprofit leaders, and state lawmakers to educate members of Congress and their staff on the issues facing fathers and families today, with a focus on fatherhood involvement, child support policy, and the family court system.

Reel's remarks draw on his experience leading a firm that has helped more than 5,000 fathers since 2021. He is addressing how federal policy shapes what happens to fathers and children in family courts across the country, and what lawmakers can do to keep both parents involved in a child's life.

“Federal policy reaches into every family courtroom in America, and most fathers never see it coming,” said Mark Reel Jr., Founder and CEO of Reel Fathers Rights.“I see the results of that policy every day in the fathers we represent. When a father stays involved, children do better. I am honored to stand with NCESP and this group of leaders to give legislators and their staff a clear picture of what fathers face and how the law can better support their role in their children's lives.”

Reel is joined at the briefing by a national group of speakers:

Mark Ludwig, President, National Council for Equal Shared Parenting Kenneth Braswell, CEO, Fathers Incorporated Dr. Bernard W. H. Jennings, Founder, Good Dad Act Committee Dr. Jeffery M. Johnson, President and CEO, National Partnership for Community Leadership Representative Jamie Ray Gragg, Missouri State Representative Representative Jamie Flick, Pennsylvania State Representative Delegate Ric Metzgar, Maryland House of Delegates Molly K. Olson, Founder, Center for Parental Responsibility Ron Henry, President and Co-Founder, Men's Health Network Brian Hart, M.S., M.B.A.

Reel serves as President of the Board for NCESP. The briefing continues his work with lawmakers on fatherhood initiatives and family law reform to improve fatherhood involvement. A two time Inc. 5000 CEO, he is the author of the bestselling book The Fathers Rights Playbook and host of the podcast of the same name.

For more information about Reel Fathers Rights, visit ReelFathersRights.

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Mark Reel Jr., Founder and CEO of Reel Fathers Rights, Speaks at U.S. Capitol Congressional Briefing on Fatherhood, Child Support, and Family Courts News Provided By Law Firm Newswire November 18, 2026, 15:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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