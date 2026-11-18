MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New resource helps HOA boards make informed decisions about polymeric exterior building products.

- Kate Offringa, President & CEO, PEPA

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA ) has introduced its first-ever official HOA guide, A Practical Guide for HOA Boards: Building Better Communities with Smart Material Choices, a new industry resource developed in direct response to requests from PEPA members.

Recognizing the need for a credible, research-backed resource to help homeowners associations better understand today's polymeric exterior building products, PEPA worked with its members to research, develop and bring the guide to life. The result is a practical tool designed to help HOA boards evaluate exterior building materials based on performance, durability, maintenance, sustainability and other considerations important to the communities they serve.

The guide addresses many of the questions and concerns that influence HOA decisions, including protecting property values, maintaining community character, reducing maintenance requirements, supporting energy efficiency and sustainability, and separating fact from fiction when it comes to polymeric products. It also includes real feedback from HOA members and homeowners, along with questions boards should consider when evaluating or updating architectural guidelines.

"PEPA members recognized an opportunity to better equip the industry with a resource that addresses the questions HOA boards are asking and helps move conversations forward," said Kate Offringa, President and CEO, PEPA. "By working together to develop this guide, we've created something our members and the broader industry can put to immediate use. It's about providing accurate information, addressing misconceptions and helping decision-makers understand the performance and value today's polymeric exterior building products can deliver."

A Practical Tool for the Industry

While written with HOA boards in mind, the guide offers significant value to the companies and professionals who work with them. Polymeric exterior building products manufacturers can incorporate it into sales presentations, proposals and customer outreach. Builders, contractors, remodelers, distributors and other industry professionals can also use it to support conversations with HOA boards, community managers and homeowners navigating exterior material decisions.

By providing a shared, easy-to-understand resource, the guide helps industry professionals communicate product benefits, answer common questions and encourage more informed discussions about material choices.

PEPA encourages its members and industry partners to share the guide with their sales teams, builder and contractor networks, and HOA contacts to help expand its reach and impact.

About the Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA)

The Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA) is the trade association representing the wide range of polymeric exterior building and home improvement products used to build resilient, beautiful home exteriors across North America. Our goal is to create more relevance, value and impact for our products for all those in the value chain. By uniting members across our category, we aim to promote the benefits of polymeric products to the homebuilding industry and drive a more significant impact than ever before.



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Lisa Dunn

Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA)

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The Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA) Introduces First-Ever HOA Guide to Support Industry Education News Provided By Polymeric Exterior Products Association (PEPA) November 18, 2026, 15:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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