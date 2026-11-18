The GEN IMPACT Awards recognize outstanding impacts from ERGs, Councils, and Executive Sponsors.

The Global ERG Network honored the 2026 GEN IMPACT Award recipients at its annual conference in Charlotte, celebrating measurable change driven by ERGs.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Global ERG Network(GEN) honored the recipients of the 2026 GEN IMPACT Awards and revealed this year's rankings at its annual conference and awards gala, held November 10–11 in Charlotte, NC. The awards recognize Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), Councils, and Executive Sponsors whose work is creating measurable change for employees, organizations, and communities.“What stood out this year is how many groups were working with the business, not alongside it,” noted Monica Brunache, Managing Partner at GEN.“We saw early-career members map a company's full customer journey for senior leaders, and cultural insight inform product launches in new markets. That is what it looks like when an organization treats its employee groups as a source of expertise.”Winners were first announced in August. Honorees were celebrated last week during the conference,“Human API: Connecting ERGs and Councils to the Corporate OS,” which brought together a global audience of ERG, HR, and business leaders to focus on integrating the impacts of trust-dense employee groups with how their organizations operate.At the awards gala, placements were revealed for the Top 10 Enterprise-Wide ERGs & Councils and the Top 3 ERGs & Councils in each of five impact categories, as well as recognizing the Executive Sponsors of the Year.Anna Ettin, Managing Partner at GEN said,“Our Executive Sponsor honorees include CEOs, CMOs, and senior business leaders, and none of them sponsor from a distance. They mentor, they advocate, and they bring their groups into rooms where decisions are made. When a sponsor is involved in these ways, you can see it in the group's growth and impact.”The full list of 2026 GEN IMPACT Award winners is available on the GEN website.Leaders interested in the 2027 GEN IMPACT Awards can join the list to be notified when dates and details are announced. The GEN community will next gather at the GEN Virtual Summit on April 20–21, 2027. Sign up to receive notifications when registration opens, hear about speakers and sessions, and more summit news.ABOUT THE GLOBAL ERG NETWORKPowered by Tapestry Partner Solutions, the Global ERG Networkis the premier strategy and learning partner for ERG and Council leaders and their organizations. GEN equips organizations to build the structures, capabilities, and systems needed to translate ERG and Council work into measurable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of field-tested expertise, GEN combines monthly learning, an on-demand resource hub, and flagship events into a program that moves ERGs from well-intentioned to operationally connected.For more information, visit globalergnet or follow GEN on LinkedIn and Facebook.

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Global ERG Network Reveals 2026 GEN IMPACT Award Rankings at Annual Conference in Charlotte News Provided By Tapestry Partner Solutions November 18, 2026, 15:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing



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