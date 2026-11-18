Pictured Left to Right: Kevin McNulty (Group Strategy Director, ITS Group), David Tomalin (CTO, CityFibre), Patrick Pirchegger (Head of Strategic Alliances & Partnerships, A1 Telekom Austria), Jan Hruska (Chief Technology Officer, O2 Czech Republic), Dr.

The World Broadband Association (WBBA) brought operators, vendors, governments & analysts together at VIECON, for its Broadband Development Congress 2026.

- WBBA Director General Martin Creaner VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The World Broadband Association (WBBA) brought operators, vendors, governments and analysts together at VIECON in Vienna, for its Broadband Development Congress 2026, co-located with Network X. The afternoon programme focused on how AI is reshaping network traffic, business models and operations, and why broadband infrastructure is essential to AI adoption worldwide.Opening the congress, WBBA Director General Martin Creaner confirmed that AI will remain central to the WBBA's agenda through 2027 and beyond."AI isn't coming. It's here today, and it's shaping every layer of the digital economy," said Creaner. "Broadband sits right at the heart of this. Without broadband, there will not be any real AI implementation across the world."The WBBA's forward focus, he added, will be "AI for networks and networks for AI," alongside security, data, agentic AI, business models, customer experience, and sovereign AI.Keynotes: from traffic to tokens.China Telecom Executive Vice President Li Yunzhuang described the operator's shift“from traffic-driven to token-driven” operations. It cited around 8 GW of data centre capacity, more than 118 EFLOPS of intelligent computing and over 420 industry-specific AI agents. The company proposed three areas for WBBA cooperation: joint innovation labs, open ecosystem collaboration and international exchange to close the digital divide..Bob Chen, President of Huawei's Optical Business Product Line, delivered the keynote“Reshaping Network Value for New Growth in the AI Era”. He set out three“R”s for operators: Rebuild Network Architecture around AI data centres, Reshape Business Model by selling bandwidth, latency and reliability together, and Redefine Network O&M with end-to-end intelligence.“Through these three 'R's, we can reshape UBB network value and jointly move towards new growth in the AI era,” he said..Indonesia's Ministry of Communications and Digital Affairs warned of an emerging "AI divide," noting that closing it will require edge compute, affordable access, and applied skills alongside connectivity..Marcus Brunner, Chair of WBBA, outlined how the WBBA will collect operator requirements for the ITU-T ION 2030 and ETSI F6G next-generation optical network standards..A panel with O2 Czech Republic, A1 Telecom Austria, CityFibre and ITS Technology Group discussed how AI is changing the customer journey, from automated fault triage to computer vision in fibre installation.WBBA Broadband Excellence Awards 2026Judges named 16 winning projects across nine categories. Awards were presented by Boris Koprivnikar, former Deputy Prime Minister of Slovenia and WBBA Advisory Board member, with Martin Creaner.This year's winners:.AI-Driven Networks Excellence Award – ZTE Corporation.Broadband, Cloud & Future Applications Excellence Award – China Telecom.Connected Digital Life Excellence Award – Globe Telecom.Digital Inclusion & Sustainable Connectivity Excellence Award – Openserve and Globe Telecom.Ecosystem Collaboration Excellence Award – Gambia Telecommunication Company Ltd (Gamtel).Excellence in Emerging Technology & Solutions Award – China Telecom, Zain Jordan and Altice Labs.Network & Infrastructure Innovation Excellence Award – MTN Group and Turkcell.Smart Communities & Digital Government Excellence Award – Raisecom Technology Co., Ltd.Smart Gigacities Excellence Award – CTM, Ministry of Post and Telecommunications – Algeria, State Department for ICT and the Digital Economy (Kenya) and stcThe WBBA also presented two special recognitions. BNET – Bahrain Network was recognised for Excellent Connectivity for All. China Unicom, a WBBA founding member, received the WBBA Special Recognition Award for its contribution to the association, including its leadership of customer premises networking work.Whitepapers released at BDC 2026.Copper Decommissioning: Mastering the Process..Broadband and Cloud Development Index Report 2026.Building Intelligent Optical Networks for the AI Era.Broadband Investment Guidebook: Latin America.Resilient IP Networks for Sustainable and Secure Global ConnectivityAbout the World Broadband AssociationThe World Broadband Association (WBBA) enables industry alignment where broadband intersects with cloud and AI. Acting as a trusted, independent voice of the industry, it promotes global Broadband for all, helps stakeholders make faster, lower-risk decisions, and delivers measurable industry impact.The WBBA is an independent legal entity registered in SwitzerlandMedia contactPenny McCullough, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)...

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WBBA Broadband Development Congress 2026 puts AI at the heart of broadband's next chapter News Provided By INFORMA PLC November 18, 2026, 15:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Telecommunications



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