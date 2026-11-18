Robertson Leisure Living

Known for decades as Robertson Billiards, the family business was started by a traveling pool hustler and rebuilt after a 2004 factory fire

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Robertson Leisure Living is a family-owned billiards and home recreation business founded in Tampa in 1930 and historically known as Robertson Billiards. It is now approaching 100 years in business. The company sells, delivers, installs and services billiard tables, game room products, hot tubs, swim spas and saunas from Franklin Street. It has been based there since the 1950s, in buildings that are now part of Tampa's historic district.

Founder T.E. Robertson was a pool hustler in the early 1900s. He moved to Tampa in 1930 and opened a pool room at the corner of Willow and Kennedy. He also delivered billiard supplies along Florida's coast as far south as Miami. According to the family, his friends included billiards champions Willie Mosconi and Red Jones.

For much of its history, the business operated as Robertson Billiards, also known as Robertson Billiard Supplies Inc. Many Tampa customers still know it by that name. The company took the name Robertson Leisure Living, after it added hot tubs, swim spas and saunas to its billiards business.

Robertson's son and daughters grew up in Tampa and went to Gorrie Elementary and Plant High School. In the 1950s the business moved to Franklin Street and bought several buildings there. One of them was once a blacksmith shop.

Alana Rodgers Vickers, Robertson's granddaughter, grew up in the trade. At 12, she rode in a motor home with her grandparents to St. Louis for Minnesota Fats' induction into the Billiard Congress of America Hall of Fame.

Tables built in Tampa

From 1970 to 2004, Robertson Billiards built its own billiard tables in its Franklin Street shop. In December 2004, during the holiday rush, a fire destroyed the factory while workers were finishing tables for Christmas delivery. Everyone got out safely. The Tampa Bay Times covered the fire under the headline "Billiard Business Burns: Fire destroys pool table manufacturer."

Vickers was learning to run the factory floor at the time. She was inside the building that day.

"We had tables on the floor that families were expecting on Christmas morning," Vickers said. "Everyone got out, and that was what mattered. Closing was an option. The family decided to keep going and to sell only tables that met the standard we had built to for 34 years."

Rebuilding after the fire

The company didn't go back to manufacturing. It began selling tables from established billiards manufacturers, including AMF and Brunswick. The family says its years of building tables by hand taught it how to judge quality in joints, rails and slate seams. The company later used the same standard when it added hot tubs, swim spas and saunas.

Today the company's billiards and game room lineup includes A.E. Schmidt, Brunswick Billiards, California House, Canada Billiard, Cornilleau, Plank & Hide, Playcraft and Valley-Dynamo. Its hot tub, swim spa and sauna brands include Caldera Spas, Aspen Spas, Finnleo, Leisurecraft and Reserve Series.

The company's own staff deliver, install and service every product it sells.

"When someone calls us, they're talking to the people who will deliver and set up their table or hot tub," Vickers said. "My great-grandfather opened his pool room here in 1930, and we know the homes and the customers in this city."

About Robertson Leisure Living

Robertson Leisure Living, historically known as Robertson Billiards and Robertson Billiard Supplies Inc., is a family-owned business in Tampa, Florida, founded in 1930 by T.E. Robertson. It sells, delivers, installs and services billiard tables, game room products, hot tubs, swim spas and saunas from brands including Brunswick Billiards, A.E. Schmidt, Valley-Dynamo, Caldera Spas and Finnleo. The company built its own billiard tables on Franklin Street from 1970 to 2004 and is still based there today.

Alana Rodgers Vickers

Robertson Leisure Living

+1 813-229-2778

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Robertson Leisure Living, Tampa Family Billiards Business Founded in 1930, Approaches 100 Years News Provided By Hirudo Digital November 18, 2026, 15:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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