CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia

In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

- Dr. Liz HiltonKINGSTON, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Families seeking in-home pet euthanasia in Kingston, NY, now have greater access to care as CodaPet adds a new licensed veterinarian to serve the area. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Liz Hilton will serve pets and pet parents throughout Kingston and the surrounding communities.“It's my wish that every family in Kingston becomes aware that in-home euthanasia is an option so they have an opportunity to provide a final gift of love to their beloved pet,” says Dr. Gary Hsia.“I was fortunate enough to be able to experience this with my dog, Kylie, a few years earlier, surrounded by family. It really reduced her anxiety and helped my young kids bid farewell to their first dog. She was able to pass peacefully in the comfort of our home, doing what she loved most, sunny bathing in the grass.”Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Liz Hilton never had a second choice. Veterinary medicine was the only profession she wanted to pursue from a young age, and she started working toward it as soon as she could, taking a job at a small animal clinic at 14, cleaning kennels and working her way up to veterinary assistant. That early hands-on foundation shaped her career long before she earned any degree. She went on to study Animal Science and Dairy Science at the University of Georgia, then crossed the Atlantic for veterinary school at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, where she earned her veterinary degree.After graduating, Dr. Hilton was not quite ready to come home. She accepted a position at a small animal clinic in Singapore, spending three years there before relocating to India when her husband was transferred for work. During her three years in India, she devoted her time to volunteer work at a local treatment center for street dogs, a chapter of her life she describes with unmistakable warmth.“It certainly taught me a great deal about humility and to appreciate the resources we take for granted here in the US, for both humans and animals,” she says. That perspective, earned over six years living and working across Asia, is part of everything she brings to the families she serves.In 2016, Dr. Hilton and her family returned to New York with a newborn, two Indian street dogs they had adopted along the way, and her 12-year-old dog Jack, who had been her companion through every chapter of the journey. Back home, she began doing house calls for dogs and cats, building her practice around the kind of care she believed in most. When Jack declined the following year and it was time to say goodbye, she was able to do it at home.“Being able to do it at home was the perfect ending to our journey together,” she says.“I wouldn't have wanted it any other way. That led me to want to help other families have the same experience at least being in the comfort of their own home when faced with the same difficult decision.” Today Dr. Hilton lives in New York with her husband, two daughters, and one of the Indian ex-street dogs, who, she notes, still complains about being cold.Dr. Liz Hilton serves Kingston, Rhinebeck, Red Hook, Hyde Park, Millbrook, Amenia, and surrounding urban and rural communities across portions of Ulster, Dutchess, and Columbia counties in New York's Hudson Valley.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $360 in Kingston. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $130 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet/vets.

Bethany Hsia

CodaPet

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Codapet: At home pet euthanasia

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CodaPet partners with Dr. Liz Hilton to expand its compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Kingston News Provided By CodaPet November 18, 2026, 15:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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