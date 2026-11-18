MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) A political controversy erupted in Maharashtra on Wednesday, a day after Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh attended an event to honour Tipu Sultan. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at Deshmukh, NCP-SP came to his defence, asserting that the Mysore ruler fought against the British rule.

In a post on the social media platform Facebook, the Maharashtra Congress MLA said: "Yesterday evening, I attended the grand Qawwali program organised in Latur by the 'Sher-e-Hind' Shaheed Hazrat Tipu Sultan Public Birth Anniversary Celebration Committee, along with Member of Parliament Shivaji Kalge and colleagues, and enjoyed the captivating Qawwali performances."

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sher-e-Hind Shaheed Hazrat Tipu Sultan, renowned and popular Mumbai-based Qawwal Janab Azeem Naza Saheb mesmerised the audience with his powerful voice and soulful renditions. Through his performance, he paid tribute not only to Shaheed Hazrat Tipu Sultan but also to the great contributions of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar, conveying a message of social harmony and national unity."

Deshmukh described the event as "truly inspiring", which "strengthened the spirit of social cohesion and communal harmony" through the medium of art and music.

"Honouring humanity beyond the boundaries of religion, caste, and sect, and fostering mutual love, respect, and trust among people, is the true essence of communal harmony and coexistence," he added.

Criticising the Congress leader for attending the event, BJP MLC Shrikant Bharatiya said: "What else can be expected from Amit Deshmukh? This is the culture of the Congress. This is their politics of appeasement."

He urged Deshmukh to read about Tipu Sultan, saying, "Since he is from the new generation, he should read who Tipu Sultan was, where he came from, and what his connection to India was. Despite this, if he goes there to offer flowers, then this is an insult to Hindu society, insult to India and to Maharashtra."

"If they offer flowers to Tipu Sultan, then this is an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as well. The condition of the Congress is going downhill because of these kinds of appeasements," he told IANS.

However, NCP-SP Spokesperson Mehboob Shaikh questioned, "Was Tipu Sultan a traitor?"

"Tipu Sultan fought against British rule. He also helped several Hindu temples. Tipu Sultan was a good king. What was wrong with the MLA paying tribute to him on his birth anniversary?" he asked, while speaking to IANS.

Alleging that BJP leaders pay tribute to Nathuram Godse, Shaikh remarked, "It is better to pay tribute to Tipu Sultan than to Nathuram Godse.''

President of Jamiat Ulama-e-Maharashtra, Maulana Siraj Khan, also came in Deshmukh's support.

"Tipu Sultan is a great name in the history of India. He was the ruler of Mysore, and he drove away the British. His body lay there for hours, and when the British inspected and verified that Tipu Sultan had been killed, they uttered a historic line: 'Now, India is ours'...so like-minded people understand this," he told IANS.