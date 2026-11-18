MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 18 (IANS) The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC)'s office, Odisha government, on Wednesday directed all district collectors of the state to take all preparedness measures well in advance to reduce the impacts of Cyclone "AKVAN", which has formed over the Bay of Bengal and changed its course towards the state's coast.

The collectors have been asked to shift all people living in kutcha houses, near the coast, or in low-lying areas in the affected coastal and adjoining districts to Multipurpose Cyclone/Flood Shelters and other identified safe buildings. Meanwhile, the SRC asked the collectors to evacuate people residing even in two-storied buildings near the coastline to nearby cyclone shelters in view of the storm surge alerts by IMD.

The collectors have been instructed to take special care to shift the elderly, differently-abled persons, pregnant women, and children to shelters well before the cyclone approaches. They have been directed to check the safety of residential schools, childcare institutions, old age homes, and similar institutions, and shift them, if necessary.

The SRC has directed all Collectors to strengthen cyclone preparedness by ensuring adequate arrangements at shelters, including cooked food, safe drinking water, lighting, healthcare and sanitation facilities.

They have been asked to inspect cyclone and flood shelters, test generators, water supply systems and rescue equipment, and repair defective machinery. Collectors must assign specific responsibilities to officers, ensure the evacuation of livestock from vulnerable areas and make arrangements for prompt distribution of food and essential relief materials after the cyclone.

The SRC also directed round-the-clock control rooms, alternative communication systems, flood preparedness, boats and fuel, and backup power at all offices, including health institutions. The government has also instructed collectors to make advance arrangements for immediate road clearance and restoration of electricity, telecommunication and internet services after the cyclone.

The collectors have been instructed to disseminate verified public advisories, strictly enforce the ban on fishing until IMD issues a de-warning, and keep mobile health and veterinary teams ready for deployment, with adequate feed and fodder for livestock.

Notably, the Severe Cyclonic Storm "Akvan", continuing to move north-northwestward, is likely to cross North Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, by noon of November 20 as a severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

All the coastal districts and adjoining districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Baleswar, Nayagada, Kataka, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj are likely to be affected by the cyclone and associated rainfall. Wind and rainfall activities under the impact of the cyclone may also be experienced in other districts.