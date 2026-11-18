MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Nov 18 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh Council of Ministers on Wednesday approved a series of key welfare, education, and infrastructure initiatives, including new rural tap water management rules aligned with national standards and a Rs 40.98 crore grant package for higher education in the tribal-dominated Narayanpur district.

To ensure regular, high-quality drinking water across rural households, the state Cabinet cleared the draft of the "Chhattisgarh Panchayat (Rural Tap Water Supply Operation, Maintenance, and Management) Rules, 2026", repealing the existing 2024 norms.

Incorporating all 19 technical, administrative, and financial parameters recommended by the Union government under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the new framework empowers Gram Panchayats to effectively manage water supply schemes.

To ease financial pressures on smaller bodies, the state government introduced the 'Chief Minister's Tap Water Grant' for Gram Panchayats with population under 1,000, provided they collect at least 50 per cent of monthly water charges.

Additionally, Gram Panchayats collecting more than 75 per cent of annual water charges will receive an annual 'Chief Minister's Tap Water Incentive' of Rs 50,000.

Fulfilling an announcement by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the Cabinet also sanctioned recurring and non-recurring grants for three years to the Ramakrishna Mission Swami Vivekananda College, operated by the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Narayanpur.

Aimed at expanding higher education access for students of the Abujhmaria community-a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG)-the decision involves relaxing norms under the Chhattisgarh Non-Government Colleges and Institutions (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2006.

Nearly Rs 40.98 crore has been proposed for infrastructure and operational expenses ahead of the 2026-27 academic session, giving a major socio-economic boost to youth in remote regions like Abujhmad.

Further strengthening administrative and social infrastructure in Rajnandgaon district, the Council of Ministers approved two land allocation proposals.

A parcel of land (nearly 24,090 square feet) of state-managed 'Rajgami Sampada' in Kaurinbhatha village will be handed over to the Department of Women and Child Development to build a juvenile observation home, bolstering safe accommodation, counselling, education, and rehabilitation facilities for children in conflict with the law.

Also, another 264 square meters of land within the State High School premises at Baldev Bagh in Rajnandgaon city was allotted to establish a divisional office of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, ensuring convenient local access to board services.