IIT Kanpur Startup Phool Shines at Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Phool, a startup incubated at IIT Kanpur, received the spotlight at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly held in Mumbai on November 16, where its co-founder and CEO, Ankit Agarwal, delivered a special address highlighting the startup's journey and its growing environmental impact. Its flagship innovation, Fleather, is a vegan leather developed from temple flower waste. Designed to look and perform like conventional leather, it is made without using animal leather or plastic. In 2022, Fleather was named a finalist for the Earthshot Prize in the 'Build a Waste-Free World' category, bringing the startup international recognition for its work in sustainable innovation.

According to the press note shared by IIT Kanpur, since becoming an Earthshot Prize finalist, Phool has expanded its flower-recycling operations to five of India's largest temple towns and doubled the amount of floral waste it upcycles. The enterprise now employs more than 600 women across five units, including many from communities that were once engaged in manual scavenging, creating livelihood opportunities alongside its environmental efforts. Speaking about the opportunity to present Phool's journey on the global platform, CEO Ankit Agarwal said, "Phool began with flowers nobody wanted and women nobody would hire. To stand on the Earthshot stage in our own country, and show what both have become, is an honour for every person at Phool and for Kanpur," as quoted in a press note.

The Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly brings together finalists, winners, philanthropists, government representatives and business leaders to build partnerships and support solutions to environmental challenges, including nature conservation, clean air, ocean protection, waste reduction and climate action. Its goal is to scale innovative solutions to help repair the planet by 2030 through five key environmental goals. The event marked the first time The Earthshot Prize, founded by Prince William in 2020, came to India. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) won the Earthshot Prize 2026 in the 'Clean Our Air' category. The company was among five winners announced at the sixth edition of the awards ceremony held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI)