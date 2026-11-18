Karnataka Helps Andhra Pradesh Restore Power After Cyclonic Devastation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar responded on Wednesday to a formal letter of gratitude from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, emphasising that neighbouring states must stand shoulder to shoulder during times of crisis after Karnataka deployed hundreds of technical personnel to aid in post-cyclone power restoration.

The assistance came in the wake of extensive damage caused by Cyclones Arnab and Murasu, which devastated electrical infrastructure and plunged thousands of villages across Andhra Pradesh into darkness. Acknowledging the collaborative relief effort, D K Shivakumar, in a post on X, underscored that mutual support remains a foundational priority during natural disasters. "Thank you, Shri Chandrababu Naidu avare, for your kind words. Neighbours stand by each other, especially in times of adversity. Karnataka was glad to extend a helping hand to Andhra Pradesh during the power restoration efforts following Cyclones Arnab and Murasu," DK Shivakumar wrote.

Reiterating the spirit of regional solidarity between the two southern neighbours, Shivakumar noted that the deployment went beyond administrative obligation, focusing on standing together for people. "For us, this was never just about extending assistance; it was about standing together for people. We will always be there for our neighbours, just as we know they would be there for us," Shivakumar stated.

The remarks came after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sent a letter of appreciation to Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, quantifying the massive scale of the disaster and the logistical footprint required to revive power grids. Detailing the operations under the Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL), Naidu acknowledged how Karnataka's prompt reinforcement of 592 personnel across 68 batches accelerated recovery in thousands of rural habitations. "My sincere appreciation and gratitude to you and the Government of Karnataka for the timely assistance extended to the Government of Andhra Pradesh during the power restoration works undertaken in the aftermath of Cyclones Arnab and Murasu. In this context, I am particularly grateful for the prompt response from the Government of Karnataka in deploying 68 batches comprising 592 personnel to support restoration activities in Andhra Pradesh. The additional manpower provided valuable reinforcement to our own teams on the ground and strengthened our ability to undertake restoration works on a war footing," the letter stated.

Highlighting the physical magnitude of the destruction, which included thousands of compromised utility poles and disrupted supply lines across more than 3,100 villages. Naidu praised the resilience of the deputed workers who operated under trying field conditions. "The scale of the task can be appreciated from the fact that, in the APCPDCL areas, power supply had to be restored to 1,333 villages affected by Cyclone Arnab and 1,825 villages affected by Cyclone Murasu. Further, 1,852 poles were damaged, leaning or fallen during Cyclone Arnab, while the corresponding number during Cyclone Murasu was 7,850. The personnel deputed by your Government worked alongside their counterparts in Andhra Pradesh under difficult field conditions. Their assistance contributed to augmenting the restoration resources available on the ground and supported our efforts to restore electricity supply and normalcy to the affected communities at the earliest," Naidu stated.

Naidu, in his letter, further stressed that the growing frequency of extreme weather necessitates institutionalised regional cooperation, assuring that Andhra Pradesh stands equally prepared to return the favour in times of emergency. "Our States share close geographical, economic and cultural ties, and cooperation during times of adversity further strengthens these bonds. With extreme weather events posing growing challenges to our States, greater inter-State cooperation and mutual assistance will help us collectively build stronger and more resilient disaster response mechanisms. Andhra Pradesh remains equally committed to this spirit of mutual support. In the event of any natural calamity or emergency affecting Karnataka, the Government of Andhra Pradesh will stand ready to extend all possible assistance, including deployment of personnel, equipment, machinery and other resources as may be required," the letter read.