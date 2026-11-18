MS Dhoni Retires From IPL Playing Career To Become CSK Team Mentor

The Indian Premier League will no longer see MS Dhoni walking out in the yellow jersey as a player. After nearly two decades in the tournament, the former India and Chennai Super Kings captain has called time on his IPL playing career, bringing an end to an era that gave cricket fans some unforgettable moments. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced on Tuesday that Dhoni will take up the role of team mentor from the 2027 season. The news soon caught the attention of fans and celebrities, who took to social media to share their reactions and thank the cricket legend for his contribution to the game.

Actor Juhi Chawla, who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with Shah Rukh Khan, recalled the special atmosphere at Eden Gardens whenever CSK played against KKR. Sharing her message for Dhoni, she wrote,“Mahi, I'll always remember KKR-CSK nights at Eden Gardens. It is usually purple. But when Chennai plays, the stadium turns yellow, because of you. And when you walk out, 60,000 people chant“Dhoni, Dhoni”. That's the impact you have! Wishing you the very best for your next chapter!! #MSDhoni #IPL2027.”

Actor Dhanush also shared a message for the former CSK captain, thanking him for the memories he gave cricket fans. He also spoke about how Dhoni's experience and advice have helped young cricketers.“Some players entertain us. Some become a part of our lives. MS Dhoni has been both. Thank you for all the memories. The game will never be quite the same without you, but I'll wait to see you on the sidelines. Thousands of youngsters have benefited from your advice and knowledge, hope it continues to inspire and fire up the upcoming generation. Farewell champion,” he wrote on X.

Actor Arjun Kapoor kept his reaction short and wrote,“End Of An Era”. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan shared Dhoni's emotional post and called him“Captain India”.

Dhoni's IPL journey began with the tournament's first season in 2008. He played for CSK for 17 seasons, apart from two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when the Chennai franchise was suspended. Under his captaincy, CSK won five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. The team also won the Champions League T20 trophy twice, in 2010 and 2014. Dhoni returned to CSK in 2018 and led the team to the IPL title in his comeback season.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad but continued playing for the franchise. His final IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans in the 2025 season. He missed the entire 2026 season due to a calf injury. Across 278 IPL matches, Dhoni scored 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His record includes 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes. Known as 'Thala' among CSK supporters, Dhoni's association with Chennai has gone beyond cricket. While his playing career in the IPL has come to an end, he will continue to be part of the franchise as its mentor from 2027.