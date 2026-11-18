Nasser Hussain Slams Pat Cummins Over Ball Tampering Scandal Claims

London [UK], November 18 (ANI): Former England skipper Nasser Hussain lambasted Australia skipper Pat Cummins for refuting bowler's involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, following Cameron Bancroft's fresh explosive claims. He questioned how the team's media manager was aware of the plan and the bowlers were not.

Bancroft broke his silence on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal during the South Africa tour, also known as 'Sandpapergate', saying that the whole team knew about its use and admitted to not providing "important details" during the initial investigation carried out by Cricket Australia.

In his column for The West Australian as quoted by Fox Sports, Bancroft also spoke on how Cummins's presser denying former batter Usman Khawaja's claims of everyone knowing about the use of sandpaper left him "betrayed and alone". He also spoke extensively about how the entire team was celebrating the unlawful tactic, except for the media manager, Kate Hutchison, who had reservations about the plan.

Speaking after Bancroft's claims, Nasser said as quoted by Sky Sports, "Cummins said when directly asked the question: 'Were you aware of any ball tampering?' He said no." "He could hide behind semantics and whether he knew sandpaper was being taken on the field that particular day or that particular session. But he directly said no."

"If you read The West Australian article from Bancroft, he says the media manager walked out because she was so unhappy with what was being discussed in a team meeting." "How does the media manager know what's going on but a bowling unit does not? It would be the first time a bowling unit does not know what is happening to a cricket ball," continued ex English captain.

Nasser also said that Bancroft, who faced a nine-month ban, and then captain and vice captain Steve Smith, who faced a year-long ban from all of cricket and immense public scrutiny in years to come, "took the bullet". He also slammed the Aussie team for their "un-Australian" way in which they left the aforementioned trio hanging, taking all the sanctions and public backlash.

"Those three [Bancroft, Warner, Smith], as Bancroft said, they took the bullet. And that is the thing. It is not the ball tampering - ball tampering has always happened in the history of cricket," he said.

"It is so un-Australian to have your three teammates and leave them hanging like that. To throw them under the bus like that." "It is just the whole mateship thing of Australia, the Baggy Green: 'We are all in this together.' And just to let three people take the blame," he continued.

Nasser wondered how "incredibly difficult" the team environment must have been and why no one talked about "sticking together" as a team. "I think out of everything in this terrible situation, the main thing is how an Australian team just moved on and let three people carry the can for what happened in Port Elizabeth and Cape Town," he signed off.

The wounds of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal were re-opened in former batter Usman Khawaja's autobiography 'Sabr', in which he makes several claims about the scandal in South Africa. In his book, he called for the team to take collective responsibility for the scandal and revealed that everyone in the team knew about it, not just the trio of then captain Smith, then vice-captain Warner and Bancroft, who were sanctioned when the incident came to light in Cape Town.

Khawaja also revealed how sandpaper was used one Test prior at Gqeberha as well, and the ball's condition was also tampered with during the 2017/18 Ashes series at home by lifting the quarter of the seam of the cricket ball to get reverse swing.

CA on Wednesday announced the formation of an "independent forum" to listen to testimonies and stories of players part of Australia's squad for the 2018 Tour to South Africa, where the controversial ball-tampering scandal sent shockwaves across world cricket eight years ago.

Bancroft, one of the players sanctioned for the incident, who used the sandpaper on the ball, has broken his silence on the incident. The 10-Test opener said in a column for The West Australian that his role had "been acknowledged in front of the group" the evening before he was caught on camera during the Cape Town Test.

"It was not just the three of us - Steve Smith, David Warner and I - who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team," Bancroft wrote in the column as quoted by Fox Sports.

He also said that he was not entirely truthful, admitting to holding back some "important details" during the initial investigation in order to "not implicate" teammates and protect Cricket Australia (CA).

"I withheld important details, including when the use of sandpaper began, how long it went on for, and the involvement and awareness of others," he wrote.

Bancroft said that his career had been "destroyed" by the scandal and hit out at skipper Pat Cummins for his presser on Friday, during which the pacer denied Khawaja's claims as "utter nonsense". He said that Cummins' presser was the "final straw" for him to break his silence as he felt "angry, betrayed and alone".

"The final straw for me to write this account was Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins' press conference," he wrote. "It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone. What I saw, experienced and lived with – not only him, but everyone else on that tour in South Africa – is not the public account he gave in his press conference and in the years previously when he has spoken on this time," he added.

Bancroft also said that in addition to what Khawaja said, he claimed to have "key recollections" to affirm the former opening batter's claims. "In addition to what Usman already mentioned, I have key recollections which affirm what he is saying," he said.

Bancroft felt he was made the "scapegoat for the entire team", echoing Khawaja's stance that he made the revelations in order to partially exonerate Smith, Warner and Bancroft, who faced the sanctions, bans of 12, 12 months and nine months respectively from the sport and public scrutiny for years to come.

At a meeting after the Cape Town Test, Bancroft alleged that "nobody... stood up and said they had been completely unaware of my use of sandpaper." The 33-year-old Western Australian batter revealed that the statement that the bowling quartet of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon had released back in 2021 (of them being unaware of the use of a foreign object to alter the ball's condition) was "pretty self-explanatory"; the bowlers had known of the plot and it was "deeply painful".

"I had memories of conversations on the field in Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha) and Newlands, feedback about the ball and shared celebrations that made the statement difficult for me to digest," he said. "I felt hurt by the public response, the reaction of those bowlers and finding meaning in my life post it," he added.

Bancroft also said that Khawaja's claim that then-bowling coach David Saker was approaching him during the second innings of the Cape Town Test to have him do more (use of sandpaper) was true. The 33-year-old recalled having talks with the pace quartet, who denied knowledge of a foreign object being used on the ball, and even all-rounder Mitchell Marsh about generating reverse swing in South Africa. The batter claimed that he was told on one occasion by the aforementioned players that "what I was doing was not enough." He said that it was these conversations that eventually influenced how much sandpaper he used on the red cherry.

Bancroft admitted that the bowlers and keeper-batter Tim Paine were a part of the plot as well, giving him information on how much the ball was reverse swinging. "During that period, I regularly spoke to the bowlers about how the ball was behaving. I had to," he wrote. "I recall conversations with all the fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh about whether it was reverse swinging enough. I also spoke with Tim Paine, who was in a key position behind the stumps to observe how the ball was moving. I wanted and needed feedback," he said.

"How else am I to know if what I am doing is effective or not if I do not have these conversations with the bowlers bowling with it and the wicketkeeper? All the bowlers gave me feedback if my work on the ball was working. It was helpful. Is it going yet? It is not going yet; it needs more. So I would use the sandpaper more on the ball," he added.

The 10-year-old batter revealed that his use of sandpaper was celebrated within the team, particularly pointing out Saker. He also added that it was only one member from the entire touring party who expressed some reservations about the unlawful tactic: the team's media manager Kate Hutchison.

Bancroft admitted "receiving wraps and encouragement" from players and coaching staff, which made him feel what he was doing was being accepted by the team as a whole. "I received wraps and encouragement from members of the playing and coaching staff, especially David Saker," he wrote. "It reinforced the sense that what I was doing was being accepted as part of our collective effort. This event is crystal clear in my mind. Not only for the praise I received. But I also remember a very different reaction."

"Our media manager, Kate Hutchison, expressed her objection to what was happening." "I recall her making it clear that she believed it was wrong, that she wanted nothing to do with it, and walking away from the discussion. I will never forget that. Somebody had spoken up."

"Somebody had demonstrated that being part of the team did not mean having to accept everything the team was doing. And I ignored it," he went on. Bancroft added that he had asked the media manager ahead of the third Test about the consequences of using the sandpaper on the ball, and she replied to him, "Not good."

The opening batsman also expressed belief that then head coach Darren Lehmann also knew of the entire thing, citing as proof what the team's 12th man, Peter Handscomb, had told when he went onto the field when Bancroft was sprung on the broadcast. He recalled the batter telling him to give the sandpaper back to him, and the coach had shouted at Peter to "get the f***ing sandpaper off Bangers (Bancroft) now."

"He (Handscomb) said to me:“I think it is time I take that off you now”. And Pete was doing his job after Boof shouted to him on the walkie-talkie,“get the f***ing sandpaper off Bangers now”," he wrote. Bancroft said that these things would not have been said by the coach if he did not know about the plan.

"In my opinion, if he did not know he (Lehmann) would not have said that. And if it was not clear enough before, then it was obvious now. Once again. WE ALL KNEW," he said.

Bancroft further highlighted that ball-tampering was a common practice within the team, as he was "instructed" to push the quarter seam of the ball after every wicket. In his version of things, Warner was primarily responsible for altering the condition of the ball in order to get a reverse swing. This account by Bancroft verifies Khawaja's claims of Aussies tampering with the ball in the 2017/2018 Ashes at home preceding the South Africa tour, especially the third Perth Test. Bancroft, who made his debut in the first Test at Brisbane, had "accepted it as part of how we (the Australian team) operated and barely gave them a second thought". He also revealed that sandpaper was first used on the ball during the second South Africa Test at Gqeberha, then known as Port Elizabeth. The sandpaper was there in the dressing room with Lehmann and Saker around, wrote the opener. He also said that Warner refused to be held responsible, pointing to extra attention on him from South African broadcasting TV cameras. Bancroft said that he was directly asked to be in charge of carrying out the unlawful act, admitting he "felt uncomfortable and compromised, knowing it was wrong".

"I do not believe Dave was acting purely for himself. I understood his suggestion as an attempt to help the team regain control of the match," he wrote. "That does not excuse his involvement or mine. But I think it matters that the conversation took place within a wider team environment where we were collectively desperate to make something happen. We did this together for the bowlers especially, but more widely the team and to win the game."

"I recall people in the room agreeing with the proposal. Saker and Lehmann were certainly present, although I cannot speak for every word shared. I knew that using sandpaper was not simply pushing the boundaries of the laws of cricket. It was cheating," continued the opener.

Bancroft, then a youngster in his 20s, admitted that he saw using sandpaper as an "opportunity to contribute". "I was a youngster playing in his seventh Test match. If you asked me to run through a brick wall at that time I would have," he added.

Bancroft also said that then captain Steve Smith "wanted no part" in discussion about the sandpaper use and had "distanced himself". After the scandal came out in public during the Cape Town Test, Bancroft alleged that several players and staff, including bowling coach Saker, had urged him to lie about his use of sandpaper, while Smith wanted to "open up to the incident" to "contain the damage".

Bancroft said that he looks back to the presser he addressed, during which he admitted to using yellow tape to collect granules of the wicket to use on the ball rather than sandpaper "with enormous regret". "We were frightened. We were under pressure. We were trying to manage a situation that was rapidly getting away from us," he wrote.

Bancroft has not featured in Tests since the 2019 Ashes tour to England, having been selected alongside Smith and Warner for the first two Tests, the illustrious duo's first matches after their bans were lifted. He admitted to wondering if the "unresolved tension" after the SA tour and his 2021 interview had dampened his chances for a Test cricket return, despite being a consistent batter in the Sheffield Shield. "I wondered whether my presence in an Australian dressing room might bring back questions that others wanted to leave behind," he wrote. "I wondered whether the easiest option was simply not to select me, which I believe to be quite unfair in my opinion," he added.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg announced on Wednesday that an "independent forum" will be established to let players share their testimonies and stories from the controversial South Africa tour eight years back. It was revealed that Bancroft had been informed by Greenberg of the forum before a public announcement of the same was made. Bancroft also confirmed that he would be attending the forum too, saying that "the fans deserve" to know full extent of everything that transpired in South Africa. (ANI)