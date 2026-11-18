Memorandum of understanding in Italy, cooperation framework in India, and a reseller agreement covering a market in Asia support VisionWave's international market development strategy

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company"), a technology company developing dual-use unmanned systems, autonomous capabilities, and advanced sensing solutions, today announced that it has entered into three international commercial arrangements intended to expand its global strategic commercial network: a binding memorandum of understanding with A.R.I.S. S.r.l. in Italy, a non-binding strategic cooperation framework with a leading India-based defense company and Foresight Intelligent Systems Ltd. in India, and a non-exclusive international reseller agreement covering a market in Asia. None of these arrangements has generated revenue to date, and each is subject to the limitations described below.

The Company's international expansion strategy focuses on establishing regional representation through qualified defense industry counterparts, facilitating access to military and government stakeholders while supporting technology demonstrations, local market development, and potential industrial cooperation involving unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones, and associated autonomous and sensing technologies.

The Company believes that these arrangements in Italy, India, and Asia reflect its expanding international business development activities across its unmanned ground and aerial systems portfolio.

Italy: Binding Memorandum of Understanding with A.R.I.S. S.r.l.

VisionWave has entered into a binding memorandum of understanding (the "ARIS MOU") with A.R.I.S. S.r.l. ("ARIS"), a Turin-based Italian company, appointing ARIS as VisionWave's authorized, non-exclusive strategic marketing and commercial partner for the VARAN unmanned ground vehicle platform in Italy. The ARIS MOU has an initial term of six months, may be terminated by either party on 30 days' notice, and reserves program-specific pricing, manufacturing rights, technology transfer and other economic terms for separate written agreements that the parties intend, but are not obligated, to negotiate. ARIS has no authority to bind VisionWave or to commit pricing or delivery terms.

VisionWave and ARIS jointly participated in the GSOF Symposium Europe in Rome in October 2026, where they met with representatives of the international special operations and defense community. The parties currently plan to hold VARAN demonstration days in November 2026.

These activities are intended to translate ARIS's representation into direct customer interaction and the identification of commercial opportunities within Italy's defense and security markets. No customer orders have been placed under the ARIS MOU to date.

The companies intend to pursue opportunities involving unmanned ground systems and related technologies and may explore potential future cooperation in integration and market-specific applications, any of which would require separate written agreements.

India: Non-Binding Strategic Cooperation Framework with a leading India-Based Defense Company

VisionWave has entered into a non-binding strategic business and industrial partnership agreement (the "India Cooperation Agreement") with a leading Indian defense industry company, and Foresight Intelligent Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: FRSX) ("Foresight"), relating to the proposed localized production, technology integration and commercialization in India of the VARAN unmanned ground vehicle platform incorporating Foresight's autonomous stack technology based on 3D perception. Except for customary confidentiality, intellectual property, publicity and similar provisions, the Cooperation Agreement is non-binding, records the parties' present intentions only, and does not obligate any party to negotiate or enter into a definitive agreement. Any localization, manufacturing, exclusivity or technology transfer arrangement would be subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, which may not occur.

The proposed cooperation would combine VisionWave's unmanned ground systems, Foresight's advanced sensing and perception technologies, and the local company's industrial capabilities and defense sector expertise.

According to the India-based company, it holds a Government of India defense industrial license and operates manufacturing facilites, and has worked with U.S. unmanned systems companies in support of the localization of aerial and ground robotic systems for the Indian defense market.

The Agreement outlines a proposed framework for exploring commercial opportunities in India's defense market, including potential localized integration, industrial participation, technical support, and manufacturing cooperation, all of which remain subject to due diligence, the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, and applicable governmental and regulatory approvals, including U.S. and Indian export control and defense procurement requirements.

VisionWave and Foresight currently plan to present at Defence Partnership Days in November 2026 in New Delhi, an event for military stakeholders and defense industry participants, where they expect to introduce the VARAN platform and Foresight's sensing solutions to defense audiences.

Asia: Non-Exclusive International Reseller Agreement

VisionWave has entered into an international reseller agreement (the "Reseller Agreement") with a Gulf-Region reseller, appointing the reseller on a non-exclusive basis to market and resell VisionWave products to end customers in a designated country in Asia. The Reseller Agreement has an initial one-year term, may be terminated by either party on 30 days' notice, and does not include any minimum purchase commitment by the reseller or any minimum supply commitment by VisionWave. Orders under the Reseller Agreement are binding only when accepted in writing by VisionWave, and no orders have been placed to date.

Following execution of the Reseller Agreement, VisionWave conducted a UAV technology demonstration for prospective customers in the territory, showcasing VisionWave's aerial systems and supporting engagement regarding potential applications and commercial deployment opportunities.

The Reseller Agreement establishes a commercial framework for customer engagement and the development of opportunities within the designated territory.

The Company believes the Reseller Agreement is consistent with its strategy of working with counterparts that have established relationships and local market expertise.

VisionWave's international strategy is to combine its technologies with regional organizations that can support customer engagement, market access, demonstrations, and long-term commercial development.

The Company's international activities include the establishment of strategic agreements, market promotion, participation in defense industry events, engagement with military and government stakeholders, and technology demonstrations across unmanned ground and aerial systems.

By developing a globally connected network of commercial and industrial relationships, VisionWave aims to accelerate the adoption of its UGV, UAV, autonomous, and sensing technologies while creating opportunities for market-specific solutions and future industrial cooperation.

The arrangements described in this press release are at an early stage. None of them has resulted in customer orders or revenue to date, none obligates any counterparty to purchase products from the Company, and there can be no assurance that any of them will result in orders, revenue or definitive agreements.

"Our international expansion is increasingly translating into tangible business development activities, from participation in major defense events to technology demonstrations and direct engagement with military stakeholders," said Doug Davis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of VisionWave Holdings. "Through our relationships in Europe, India, and Asia, we believe we are building an international network that combines our technologies with local defense industry expertise and market access."

ABOUT VISIONWAVE

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a technology company developing dual-use unmanned systems, autonomous capabilities, and advanced sensing solutions for defense, security, and commercial applications. Its portfolio includes the VARAN unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) platform and a suite of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drone solutions, supported by sensing, perception, and autonomy technologies. Through technology development and strategic partnerships, VisionWave aims to deliver integrated ground and aerial systems that enhance situational awareness, support operational missions, and reduce personnel exposure to risk across military and civilian environments. For more information, visit

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's international expansion and commercialization strategy; the expected benefits of the ARIS MOU, the India Cooperation Agreement and the Reseller Agreement; the negotiation or execution of any definitive agreements contemplated by those arrangements; planned demonstration days, participation in Defence Partnership Days and other events; potential localized integration, industrial participation, manufacturing cooperation or technology integration in Italy, India or elsewhere; the capabilities of the Company's and Foresight's technologies; the Company's ability to generate customer orders or revenue from its international relationships; and statements containing the words "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "scheduled," "would," "could," or similar expressions, or the negative of those terms.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, among others: the ARIS MOU is a six-month, non-exclusive arrangement that may be terminated by either party on 30 days' notice and reserves pricing, manufacturing and other economic terms for future agreements that may never be reached; the India Cooperation Agreement is non-binding (other than certain customary provisions), no party is obligated to negotiate or execute definitive agreements, and any exclusivity, localization, manufacturing or technology transfer arrangement is subject to definitive agreements that may not be entered into on acceptable terms or at all; the Reseller Agreement is non-exclusive, contains no minimum purchase commitment and may be terminated by either party on 30 days' notice; none of these arrangements has generated revenue to date and the Company may not receive any orders under them; the lengthy, uncertain and politically sensitive nature of defense procurement processes, which are subject to governmental budgets, policies, domestic-content requirements and approvals; the Company's and its counterparties' ability to obtain and maintain required U.S., Italian, Indian and other export, import and governmental authorizations; the Company's dependence on the performance of third-party counterparties over which it has no control; the ability of the Company's products to meet customer requirements and to perform in demonstrations and field trials; competition from larger and better-capitalized companies; the Company's limited operating history, history of losses and need for additional capital; and the other risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at Statements regarding Foresight and the India-based company and their technologies and capabilities are based on information provided by those parties and have not been independently verified by the Company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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