

EPS came in at $6.88, well above the consensus estimate of $5.12, according to Fiscal.

ZIM increased its FY2026 adjusted EBIT outlook to $2 billion to $2.2 billion from $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion. Hapag-Lloyd to submit a revised takeover offer soon, with closing targeted in Q1 2027.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) climbed nearly 2% on Wednesday after the shipping company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and raised its full-year profit outlook.

ZIM reported a 53% increase in third-quarter (Q3) revenue to $2.71 billion, beating Wall Street's estimate of $2.53 billion, according to Fiscal. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $6.88, well above the consensus estimate of $5.12.

Revenue growth was driven primarily by higher shipping rates and increased cargo volumes. Average freight rates jumped 55% in Q3 to $2,480 per twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), while cargo volumes increased 4% to 962,000 TEUs.

ZIM Raises Guidance, Declares $2.01 Dividend

ZIM Integrated raised its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) forecast to $3.3 billion to $3.5 billion, from $2.7 billion to $3 billion. It also increased its adjusted EBIT outlook between $2 billion and $2.2 billion, from $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion.

“Revenue and profitability increased substantially year over year, while strong operating and free cash flow strengthened our balance sheet. These results underpin our decision to raise full-year guidance and reflect our confidence in our business,” said CFO Sami Jubran.

The company also declared a dividend of $2.01 per share, payable on December 8.

Hapag-Lloyd Takeover Completion Targeted For Q1 2027

The company provided an update on the pending acquisition by German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd, which agreed earlier this year to buy the company for $4.2 billion. The deal has faced opposition from Israeli authorities over concerns about national security and maritime independence.

Israel holds a special state share, known as the“Golden Share,” which gives the government certain rights over the company and requires its approval for the transaction. ZIM shareholders approved the acquisition in April, with the deal originally expected to close by the end of 2026.

However, the company said the original application for Israeli approval had been terminated, and Hapag-Lloyd intends to submit a revised application soon. The companies are now targeting a closing in Q1 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

ZIM Investors Turn 'Extremely Bullish'

Retail sentiment surrounding ZIM on Stocktwits flipped to 'extremely bullish' from 'neutral' over the past 24 hours, amid a 183% jump in message volumes.

One user expects ZIM to have a great fourth quarter“in terms of profit and cash flow.”

View this Stocktwits post

ZIM shares have gained more than 42% so far in 2026.

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