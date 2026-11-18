MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 18 (IANS) The Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 will begin in Bhopal on Thursday, with defending champions India taking on Malaysia in their opening match at a newly constructed sports complex in Bhopal's Nathu Barkheda village.

The 10-day tournament, being held from November 19 to 28, will feature six teams -- India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand. India will be looking to win the title for a record fourth time. India will play five league matches, beginning with Malaysia on November 19.

The hosts will next face South Korea on November 21, Thailand on November 22, China on November 24 and Japan on November 25. All six teams will play each other in the round-robin league stage, with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals on November 27.

The bronze medal match and final will be played on November 28, with the title clash scheduled for 7 pm. India and South Korea have won the tournament three times each.

India, which has won the last two editions, will have an opportunity to become the most successful team in the competition's history with another title. The Indian team enters the tournament after an impressive 2026 campaign.

It won the FIH Women's Nations Cup in Auckland, New Zealand, by winning all five matches and secured promotion to the FIH Pro League.

India also finished fifth at the Women's Hockey World Cup in Belgium, its best performance in the tournament since 1974, and won the women's hockey gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan after a gap of 44 years.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang said hosting the continental tournament was a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh and would provide young players an opportunity to watch international-level hockey.

He said the event would strengthen the state's presence on the international sports map and inspire young players, particularly girls, to take up hockey.

The tournament will coincide with the inauguration of the first phase of the Nathu Barkheda International Sports Complex on November 22.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Sarang are scheduled to attend the ceremony. Developed at an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore, the complex is expected to strengthen sports infrastructure in the state.

Singer Sukhwinder Singh will perform at the inauguration ceremony.

Sarang said the facility would provide athletes with international-standard infrastructure and create opportunities for Madhya Pradesh to host major national and international sporting events.

The minister has reviewed preparations for the tournament and inauguration ceremony, directing officials from the district administration, police, municipal corporation and other departments to ensure proper arrangements for players, team officials and spectators, including security, traffic management and parking.