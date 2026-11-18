Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wi-Fi Chipsets - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Wi-Fi chipsets market was valued at US$19.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$26.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. Market growth is supported by rising demand for high-speed wireless connectivity, continued adoption of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, and the rapid expansion of connected devices across consumer, enterprise, industrial, automotive and public infrastructure applications.

Wi-Fi chipsets remain integral to smartphones, laptops, smart home products, industrial Internet of Things systems and other connected platforms. Increasing network density and bandwidth-intensive applications are accelerating demand for chipsets that deliver higher data rates, lower latency, stronger security and improved power efficiency. Adoption is particularly strong in smart homes, offices, public hotspots and industrial environments requiring reliable connectivity across multiple devices.

Technology Trends Shaping the Wi-Fi Chipsets Market

Advances in semiconductor design, radio frequency engineering and multiple-input multiple-output technologies are strengthening chipset performance. Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E solutions incorporating orthogonal frequency-division multiple access, 1024-QAM modulation and target wake time are improving spectrum utilization, network capacity and energy efficiency. Beamforming and multi-user MIMO are also enabling broader coverage and simultaneous connections without materially reducing network performance.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are increasingly being integrated into Wi-Fi platforms to support network optimization, security monitoring and predictive maintenance. Meanwhile, ongoing development of Wi-Fi 7 and research involving terahertz frequency technologies are expected to support future ultra-high-speed, low-latency wireless applications.

Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Key Wi-Fi chipsets market drivers include the proliferation of IoT devices, smart city investments, enterprise network upgrades and growing consumption of high-bandwidth services such as 4K video streaming, cloud applications and online gaming. Opportunities are also emerging in wearable devices, connected vehicles, healthcare systems, retail platforms and low-power industrial equipment.

Market participants continue to address intense competition, advanced semiconductor costs, backward compatibility requirements and the technical complexity of integrating multiple wireless standards. These challenges are encouraging further innovation in compact, low-power and high-performance chipset architectures.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the global Wi-Fi chipsets market by value in US dollars across the following segments:



IEEE Standard: 802.11ax, 802.11ac, 802.11ad and other IEEE standards.

MIMO Configuration: MU-MIMO and SU-MIMO.

End Use: Consumer electronics, enterprise, industrial, automotive, banking, financial services and insurance, retail, healthcare and other applications. Geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World.

Key Wi-Fi Chipsets Market Insights



The 802.11ax segment is forecast to reach US$18 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The 802.11ac segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% during the analysis period.

The U.S. Wi-Fi chipsets market was valued at US$5.8 billion in 2025.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4% and reach US$4.7 billion by 2032. Additional regional analysis covers Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider European market and Asia-Pacific.

Strategic Value of the Report

The study provides independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It evaluates competitive conditions, technology adoption, regional opportunities and the factors influencing demand across major end-use industries. The analysis helps businesses identify revenue opportunities, assess market positioning and plan investments around evolving Wi-Fi standards.

The report addresses how the global Wi-Fi chipsets market is expected to develop through 2032, which technologies and applications will generate the strongest growth, how regional and segment shares may change, and which companies are positioned to influence the competitive landscape. Purchasers also receive complimentary updates for one year.

Domain Expert Insights and Market Intelligence

The analysis incorporates perspectives from experts across industry, enterprise and academia. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other validated sources.

These inputs are synthesized to identify strategic market direction, evolving competitive dynamics and developments likely to affect investment and product planning. Market share is examined at both global and regional levels where relevant, reflecting differences in competitive structures across major geographic markets. The study also extends beyond market-level analysis to assess companies participating in and shaping the Wi-Fi chipset industry.

Companies Featured in the Wi-Fi Chipsets Market Report



Analog Devices Inc.

ASR Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Marvell Technology, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc.

MediaTek Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qorvo Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Realtek Semiconductor Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V. Texas Instruments Incorporated

Key Attributes:

