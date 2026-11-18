Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Tree Trimmers - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tree trimmers market was valued at US$686.2 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$907.8 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. Market growth is being supported by increased investment in landscaping, greater awareness of tree health, expansion of urban green spaces, and continued innovation in cordless and electric trimming equipment.

Tree Trimmers Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand for tree trimming equipment continues to increase across residential, commercial, municipal, and professional applications. Homeowners are investing in lightweight, affordable, and easy-to-operate products for routine garden maintenance, while professional landscapers require durable equipment capable of supporting frequent and varied trimming work. Arborists and municipal tree-care teams prioritize precision, safety, reliability, and performance when maintaining trees in parks, forests, streetscapes, and other public spaces.

Technological progress is reshaping the global tree trimmers market. Improved battery performance has accelerated the adoption of cordless tree trimmers by delivering greater mobility, lower operating noise, and convenient use without direct access to an electrical outlet. Ergonomic construction, lightweight materials, telescoping handles, rotating cutting heads, enhanced safety systems, and advanced blade technologies are also improving productivity and reducing operator fatigue.

Market expansion is further supported by residential and commercial construction, rising demand for professional landscaping services, and public-sector investment in urban forestry. Greater attention to preventive tree maintenance is encouraging property owners and municipalities to remove damaged growth, manage tree structure, and reduce risks associated with unmanaged branches.

Market Segment Outlook



By type: The market is analyzed across cordless and corded tree trimmers. The cordless segment is forecast to reach US$591.3 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%. The corded segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% during the analysis period. By application: The report evaluates residential and commercial tree trimmer applications, including demand from homeowners, landscaping contractors, arborists, institutions, and municipal authorities.

Regional Tree Trimmers Market Analysis

The U.S. tree trimmers market was valued at approximately US$185 million in 2025. China is forecast to record a CAGR of 7.5% and reach US$197.1 million by 2032, reflecting expanding landscaping activity, urban development, and investment in green infrastructure. The report also examines market opportunities across Canada, Japan, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and additional regional markets.

Key Report Insights



Annual market value analysis and forecasts in US$ million from 2025 through 2032.

Assessment of cordless and corded tree trimmer growth trajectories.

Evaluation of residential and commercial demand patterns.

Regional analysis covering established and emerging markets.

Examination of technology trends, competitive conditions, market drivers, and restraints. Actionable intelligence for identifying revenue opportunities and supporting strategic decisions.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, product development, and market-relevant industry conversations. Perspectives from industry specialists, enterprises, and academia provide strategic context beyond conventional secondary research.

The analysis draws on a broad, validated intelligence base that includes conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, company blogs, and other credible sources. These inputs are synthesized to identify the direction of the tree trimmers market, the factors influencing adoption, and the developments most likely to affect future competitive strategy.

Competitive analysis extends beyond a single global market share assessment. Where relevant, the report evaluates market share and company positioning at the regional level, recognizing that competitive structures, product preferences, distribution networks, and demand conditions vary considerably by geography.

Companies Featured



Emak SpA

Fiskars Brands, Inc.

Gardenwerks, Inc.

Greenworks Tools, Inc.

Husqvarna AB

Jarraff Industries, Inc.

Lakindustria S.R.L.

MTD Products, Inc.

Remington LLC Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Strategic Value of the Report

The global tree trimmers market report helps organizations assess market potential, compare regional opportunities, understand segment performance, and evaluate the competitive landscape. It addresses how the market is expected to evolve through 2032, which growth drivers and restraints will influence demand, where the strongest segment opportunities are likely to emerge, and how competitive positions may change over the forecast period.

Purchasers also receive complimentary report updates for one year, providing continued access to relevant market developments and supporting timely, evidence-based business planning.

Key Attributes

