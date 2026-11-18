MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Healthcare leaders recognized Commure Ambient AI for giving providers back the time they lose to documentation to focus on patients

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure, the agentic platform for healthcare, was ranked No. 1 in the Provider Satisfaction category of the KLAS 2026 Emerging Solutions Top 20. KLAS recognized the winners Nov. 17 at HLTH 2026 in Las Vegas. The ranking marks a second consecutive year of KLAS recognition for Commure, which earned straight A's in the 2025 Emerging Company Spotlight.

KLAS selected the Top 20 from its solutions research. Thirty-eight healthcare leaders from provider organizations including Cleveland Clinic, Northwestern Medicine, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Intermountain Health, and MedStar Health rated eligible solutions on their potential to improve outcomes, reduce the cost of care, and improve patient and clinician experiences.

Commure Ambient AI captures the patient conversation and drafts structured notes directly in the EHR, saving providers 90 minutes a day on average. It extends beyond the note to the full encounter, including pre-visit summaries, pre-charting, an AI assistant with source-cited Q&A, autonomous coding, dictation, and protocol-driven inbox AI.

“Customers reported reductions of 1–2 hours in documentation per shift, less cognitive burden, and fewer after-hours charting demands. These time savings improved clinician work-life balance and allowed providers to focus more fully on patients, supporting a very high potential to improve provider satisfaction.” – Provider thought leader, 2026 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20, November 2026

“Commure Ambient AI supports more than 60 million appointments a year, and clinicians feel the difference, with providers saving about 90 minutes a day on average. Ranking first in provider satisfaction reflects what we see across our customers: the health systems getting the most value from ambient AI are the ones where clinicians adopt it and keep using it.” – Tanay Tandon, CEO of Commure

“KLAS' Emerging Solutions Top 20 winners are helping to redefine what meaningful innovation looks like in healthcare. These companies pair bold ideas that tackle healthcare's real problems, elevate patient care, and strengthen operational performance. In what is an uncertain and fast-moving landscape, they aren't reacting to change; they're setting the pace. We're proud to recognize their leadership and the impact they're delivering today and in the years ahead.” – Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS

Download the full report here.

About Commure

Commure is building the infrastructure of American healthcare. We provide the AI application layer for health systems and medical practices - spanning ambient documentation, revenue cycle management, call center agents, and an EHR - so providers get one trusted system of work instead of a dozen point solutions. The company runs forward-deployed, embedding on the ground with health systems to help them craft an AI layer specific to their needs. Today, Commure is live in 500+ healthcare organizations, including two of the largest for-profit hospital systems in the country, with 500K+ users on the platform and 7% of American healthcare appointments running through it.

About KLAS

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Follow KLAS on LinkedIn. Learn more at: klasresearch.com.

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