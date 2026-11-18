MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astelia, a preemptive exposure management company, announced today that it has been included on theby CRN, a brand of The Channel Company. This prestigious list highlights fast-rising technology vendors that are driving innovation and fostering growth in the IT channel with groundbreaking products.

Founded in 2024, Astelia was recognized for its approach to exposure management, which uses agentic AI and reachability analysis to help organizations identify and eliminate vulnerabilities that attackers can actually exploit. Rather than treating every vulnerability as an equal risk, Astelia analyzes network topology alongside the technical requirements for exploitation to determine which vulnerabilities represent genuine exposure. Its platform also enables autonomous network mitigation, allowing organizations to block attack paths through reversible security controls when patching isn't available.

Each technology vendor featured on the CRN 2026 Stellar Startups list is distinguished by its commitment to innovation and to delivering cutting-edge offerings that help solution providers stand out in today's fast-changing IT landscape.

This annual list serves as an invaluable resource for solution providers making business-critical strategic decisions and exploring new technologies and services to add to their portfolios to give them a competitive advantage and drive success.

“Frontier AI models are turning new vulnerabilities into working exploits faster than any team can patch. A longer list of findings doesn't make anyone safer,” said Alon Noy, CEO and co-founder of Astelia.“Astelia shows security teams which vulnerabilities attackers can reach and blocks those paths, even when patching isn't available. We're proud to be named a CRN Stellar Startup and look forward to bringing this approach to more organizations with our channel partners.”

“We're proud to recognize the innovative companies featured on this year's Stellar Startups list,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company.“These organizations are redefining what's possible in the IT channel by bringing fresh ideas, transformative technologies and a strong commitment to partner success. We look forward to seeing the impact they continue to make across the industry.”

Coverage of the 2026 CRN Stellar Startups list is available at crn.com/StellarStartups.

About Astelia

Astelia is a preemptive exposure management company that breaks attack paths to the 1% of vulnerabilities attackers can actually reach. Its reachability analysis correlates network topology with the exact conditions needed to exploit each vulnerability, delivering a verdict backed by network evidence on what's reachable and what's already blocked. Astelia's AI agents then close that exposure through autonomous network mitigation, blocking the path at the network choke point even when no patch exists or patching isn't an option. Security and IT teams act on proof, not assumptions. Founded in 2024 by former leaders of Israel's National Red Team, Astelia brings an attacker's perspective to enterprise defense.

Media Contact:

Deb Montner

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About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

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