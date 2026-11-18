Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Lawn Mowers - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lawn mowers market was valued at US$30.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$42.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Market growth is supported by urbanization, rising investment in residential landscaping, increased interest in do-it-yourself lawn care, and continued innovation in electric and robotic lawn mowers.

Global Lawn Mowers Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand for lawn mowers continues to increase across residential, commercial, sports, and recreational applications. Homeowners are investing in efficient lawn care equipment to improve outdoor spaces, while landscaping companies and facility operators require durable machines capable of maintaining larger properties. Product availability ranges from compact walk-behind models to ride-on and autonomous robotic lawn mowers, enabling manufacturers to address diverse property sizes, budgets, and performance requirements.

Robotic lawn mowers represent an important growth area as consumers adopt automated outdoor maintenance solutions. GPS navigation, integrated sensors, programmable schedules, and mobile application connectivity enable autonomous operation and remote management. Battery-powered lawn mowers are also gaining market share due to lower operating noise, reduced maintenance requirements, and tightening emissions regulations affecting petrol-powered equipment.

Additional product advancements include improved blade systems, ergonomic controls, enhanced battery performance, intelligent navigation, and connected features. These innovations are strengthening user convenience and supporting the transition toward efficient, lower-emission lawn care equipment.

Market Segment Analysis

The lawn mowers market is analyzed by product and end use. Product categories include electric, petrol, robotic, manual, and other lawn mowers. End-use segments comprise residential and commercial applications. Walk-behind products maintain broad adoption in residential settings, while ride-on lawn mowers remain important for commercial landscaping and larger properties.

The electric segment is forecast to reach US$13.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%. The petrol segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3% during the analysis period. Electric and battery-powered equipment is benefiting from environmental priorities, product innovation, lower noise levels, and regulatory pressure to reduce emissions.

Regional Lawn Mowers Market Outlook

The United States lawn mowers market was valued at US$8.4 billion in 2025, supported by established residential lawn care practices and significant commercial landscaping activity. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% and reach US$9 billion by 2032, making it one of the market's fastest-growing major economies. The report also evaluates developments in Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, India, Australia, South Korea, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The global lawn mowers market report provides independent analysis of annual sales, market value, competitive conditions, technology trends, and forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It assesses the factors influencing product adoption and identifies opportunities across established and emerging geographic markets.



Market forecasts and annual sales analysis presented in US$ million.

Coverage of electric, petrol, robotic, manual, and other product categories.

Analysis of residential and commercial lawn mower demand.

Regional intelligence covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Competitive insights designed to support planning, investment, product development, and market-entry decisions. One year of complimentary updates covering relevant market developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global lawn mowers market evolve through 2032?

Which technologies and product segments offer the strongest growth potential?

How are electrification, automation, and emissions regulations influencing demand?

Which countries and regions are expected to gain market share? How are leading companies responding to changing customer requirements?

Companies Featured in the Lawn Mowers Market Report



Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG

Deere & Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stiga S.p.A

The Toro Company Textron

Domain Expert Insights and Differentiators

The report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across industry, enterprise, and academia, providing context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conferences, keynote presentations, panel sessions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

These inputs are synthesized to identify strategic market direction, emerging competitive priorities, and developments likely to influence future demand. The research also extends beyond market-level analysis to examine companies shaping the competitive environment. Where analytically relevant, market share is assessed at regional and segment levels, reflecting the significant differences in competitive structure across geographic markets.

Key Attributes

