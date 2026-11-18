Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Carbon Felt & Graphite Felt - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon felt and graphite felt market was valued at US$368 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$659 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 8.7%. Market growth is being supported by rising investment in energy storage, increasing use of high-performance thermal insulation, and expanding demand from metallurgy, aerospace, electronics, chemical processing and other advanced industries.

Carbon felt and graphite felt are increasingly important in applications that require thermal resistance, chemical stability, electrical conductivity and reliable performance under extreme operating conditions. Major uses include high-temperature furnaces, batteries, filtration systems, fuel cells, heat shields and industrial thermal management. Their role in redox flow batteries is especially significant, as their porosity, surface area and conductivity support efficient electrochemical reactions and long-duration energy storage.

Technology and Market Trends

Advances in fiber manufacturing, graphitization and material treatment are improving the purity, conductivity, corrosion resistance and structural integrity of carbon and graphite felts. Higher-performance products are opening opportunities in fuel cells, battery systems, heat shields and demanding furnace environments. Composite felts, specialized coatings and enhanced electrode treatments are also helping manufacturers improve durability and energy efficiency.

Renewable energy development remains a central market driver. As governments, utilities and industrial organizations expand solar and wind power capacity, demand is rising for storage systems capable of balancing intermittent electricity generation. Vanadium redox flow batteries and other redox flow battery technologies use carbon and graphite felt electrodes, positioning these materials to benefit from global investment in grid modernization and long-duration energy storage.

Demand is also increasing across metallurgy, aerospace, automotive, electronics and chemical processing. Manufacturers are adopting lightweight, heat-resistant materials to reduce energy consumption, manage extreme temperatures and protect critical equipment. Carbon felt and graphite felt are consequently gaining relevance in vacuum furnaces, filtration systems, thermal insulation assemblies and specialized industrial components.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook

The market analysis covers raw material types including polyacrylonitrile, pitch and rayon; product types comprising carbon felt and graphite felt; and applications spanning furnaces, batteries, filters and other industrial uses.

The polyacrylonitrile segment is forecast to reach US$281.9 million by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 9.6%. The pitch segment is projected to expand at an 8.3% CAGR during the analysis period. These growth rates reflect continued demand for specialized material properties across energy, thermal management and high-temperature processing applications.

The U.S. carbon felt and graphite felt market was valued at US$100.3 million in 2025. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% and reach US$148.1 million by 2032, supported by expanding battery manufacturing, renewable energy infrastructure and industrial production. The report also evaluates trends in Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, India, South Korea, Australia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The report provides independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032, presented in US$ millions. It examines market size, segment performance, regional growth, competitive positioning, technology trends, emerging opportunities and factors that could influence future demand.

Strategic insights help organizations assess revenue opportunities, prioritize geographic markets, evaluate high-growth applications and understand the competitive forces shaping the global carbon felt and graphite felt industry. The analysis also addresses how market shares may evolve, which segments are expected to expand most rapidly and how leading companies are positioned for future growth.

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from specialists across industry, enterprise and academia to provide context beyond conventional published research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, technology development and market-relevant events before these shifts are fully reflected in traditional secondary sources.

Insights are validated using conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, industry commentary and other credible sources. This intelligence is synthesized to identify strategic market direction, determine which developments are most likely to affect competition and investment, and assess the forces influencing long-term demand.

Competitive analysis extends beyond a single global market share measure. Where relevant, the report examines regional market structures and company positioning at a level aligned with the distinct dynamics of each geography.

Competitive Landscape

Companies featured in the carbon felt and graphite felt market report include AGM/Advanced Graphite Materials, Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co., Ltd., Anssen Metallurgy Group Co., Ltd., Beijing Great Wall Co., Ltd., Buffalo Felt Products Corp., Carbon Composites, Inc., Cetech Co., Ltd., Chemshine Carbon Co., Ltd., CM Carbon Co., Ltd., Fiber Materials Inc., Kureha Corporation, Mersen, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd., SGL Group, Sinotek Materials Co., Ltd., Texpack S.R.L. and Toray Industries, Inc.

The report includes company profiles, geographic market coverage, competitive intelligence and complimentary updates for one year, enabling decision-makers to remain informed about material innovations, market expansion and changes in the competitive environment.

Key Attributes

